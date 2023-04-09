5 potential blockbuster matches WWE could be planning for Backlash 2023 

Following the success of WrestleMania Hollywood, WWE's caravan moves towards its next roadblock, Backlash 2023. The premium live event will emanate from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6, 2023.

As you may know, the event will be hosted by popular Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. While the Stamford-based company has yet to announce any matches for the event, it has arguably laid down breadcrumbs for several potential blockbuster encounters on its recent weekly shows.

The following piece will look at five bouts the company could plan for WWE Backlash 2023.

#5 Bobby Lashley vs. Uncle Howdy

Bray Wyatt's absence due to a "physical issue" has put his feud with Bobby Lashley on hold. A recent report has suggested that The Eater of Worlds is still not cleared to compete.

With Wyatt reportedly sidelined due to health issues, the creative team could have his closest ally, Uncle Howdy, step up to resume his feud with The All Mighty. The masked figure could attack the former United States Champion in the coming days, laying the foundation for a potential match at Backlash 2023.

#4 Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you want to see Trish Stratus turn heel? 🤔 Do you want to see Trish Stratus turn heel? 🤔 https://t.co/XRQ14kUtvZ

Rumors of Trish Stratus turning heel have been making the rounds ever since her return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39. While nothing has come of it yet, that may change during the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch and Lita are scheduled to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship on Monday's RAW. The upcoming bout allows the creative to finally pull the trigger on Stratus' rumored heel turn. The Hall of Famer could cost Lynch and Lita their title. This possible angle could plant seeds for a high-profile match between Stratus and Big Time Becks.

#3 Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Bad Bunny saves Rey Mysterio and helps him defeat his son Dominik #Wrestlemania Bad Bunny saves Rey Mysterio and helps him defeat his son Dominik #Wrestlemania https://t.co/VUV7pPaqaZ

Bad Bunny made his presence felt during Rey Mysterio's match at WrestleMania 39 to help the latter prevail over his son, Dominik Mysterio. Following that, an irate Judgment Day attacked the rapper on the most recent episode of WWE RAW.

Given how things unfolded on WWE's flagship weekly show, it seems the creative is planning a huge tag match for Backlash 2023. The company could have Bad Bunny join forces with Rey to take on Damian Priest and Dominik at the premium live event.

#2 Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle vs. The Usos and Solo Sikoa

After making a blockbuster return to WWE on Monday's RAW, Matt Riddle showed up on SmackDown to save Sami Zayn from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso.

While Zayn and Owens have an ongoing rivalry against The Bloodline, WWE has spiced things up by adding Riddle to the scene. It seems we are headed towards a potential 3-on-3 tag match at Backlash. The company could have the babyface squad up to take on The Usos and Sikoa at the event.

#1 Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

The most recent episode of WWE RAW saw Brock Lesnar turn on Cody Rhodes before the duo's match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The Beast laid waste to The American Nightmare, much to the shock of fans worldwide.

Given how things unfolded, a potential high-profile encounter between Lesnar and Rhodes seems to be on the cards for Backlash 2023. With Roman Reigns not expected to feature at the event, viewers can expect this match to be the show's main event.

Should Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar happen at WWE Backlash 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes