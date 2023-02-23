5 potential blockbuster matches WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 39 

Following a successful Elimination Chamber PLE, the focus for 2023 now shifts towards the upcoming biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39. The Show of Shows is scheduled to air live from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1st and 2nd.

WWE has announced three blockbuster matches for The Showcase of Immortals so far. While Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at the event.

Furthermore, Asuka will take on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. With some high-profile names in the likes of John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar rumored to feature in a match at the event, fans can expect some blockbuster matches to be on the cards for the upcoming PLE.

On this list, will take a look at five such high-profile matches WWE could be planning for WrestleMania Hollywood.

#5. Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

The final edition of SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber saw Bray Wyatt warn the winner of the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match. With the All-Mighty prevailing over The Beast on Saturday night, fans can expect a feud between Wyatt and Lashley shortly.

The New Face of Fear could attack Lashley in the coming days to lay down the breadcrumbs for a high-profile feud. This could then lead to a potential blockbuster match between the duo at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. The Brood vs. The Demon

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Also, as previously reported by WrestlingNews.co , a Hell in a Cell match has been discussed for the Royal Rumble PLE with “Demon” Finn Balor vs. “Brood” Edge. Also, as previously reported by WrestlingNews.co, a Hell in a Cell match has been discussed for the Royal Rumble PLE with “Demon” Finn Balor vs. “Brood” Edge.

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a tag match at the Elimination Chamber. Following that, Edge took on Austin Theory for the United States Championship on WWE RAW. However, Finn Balor interrupted the bout, costing the veteran his match.

Given how things unfolded, it seems WWE is planning a potential match between The Rated-R Superstar and The Prince for WrestleMania 39. In case you didn't know, a Hell in a Cell match was previously planned between the duo at the Royal Rumble, where Edge and Balor were scheduled to portray The Brood and The Demon persona, respectively.

But that didn't come to fruition. Nonetheless, given the duo look likely to lock horns at 'Mania 39, the creative team could have them portray their alter-egos in a Hell in a Cell match.

#3. Becky Lynch and Lita vs. Bayley and Trish Stratus

John Canton (TJRWrestling) @johnreport TJRWRESTLING: Becky Lynch & Lita Set For WWE Title Showdown: Becky Lynch and Lita are on the hunt for gold as their bad blood with Damage CTRL continues. bit.ly/3KpfZFH TJRWRESTLING: Becky Lynch & Lita Set For WWE Title Showdown: Becky Lynch and Lita are on the hunt for gold as their bad blood with Damage CTRL continues. bit.ly/3KpfZFH https://t.co/A0qmYb4hQu

While there were rumors of WWE planning Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL in a huge 3-on-3 tag team match at WrestleMania 39. However, a recent report has revealed that the company has nixed those plans.

As per WRKD Wrestling, WWE is planning to have Trish Stratus return as a heel to cost Becky Lynch and Lita their Tag Team Championship match against Damage CTRL next week. Trish could then go on to join forces with Bayley to take on Big Time Becks and The Extreme Diva in a tag match at The Show of Shows.

#2. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos at WrestleMania 39

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ This are some of the matches that are been plan to take place at Wrestlemania but are not 100% secured:



-Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins

-Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

-Edge Vs Finn Balor Hell in a Cell match

-Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens vs The Usos



I guess no more Bray vs howdy This are some of the matches that are been plan to take place at Wrestlemania but are not 100% secured: -Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins -Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio-Edge Vs Finn Balor Hell in a Cell match-Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens vs The UsosI guess no more Bray vs howdy

Sami Zayn showed heart and character to go toe-to-toe against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber. However, he succumbed to a loss in the end. Following the match, the former Honorary Uce was attacked by Jimmy Uso and The Tribal Chief.

This resulted in Kevin Owens showing up to make the save. The Prizefighter then took out Jimmy before attacking Reigns. Following that, Zayn delivered a helluva kick on The Tribal Chief to end the night on a high note.

Given how things unfolded, it seems the creative team is likely to align Owens and Zayn once again. The duo could challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

#1. John Cena vs. Austin Theory

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 5 years since John Cena’s last Wrestlemania match in front of fans 🤯 5 years since John Cena’s last Wrestlemania match in front of fans 🤯 https://t.co/Mp4YbubiiZ

John Cena is set to make an appearance on the March 6th edition of WWE RAW. Given how WWE has been teasing a potential blockbuster WrestleMania match between Austin Theory and Cena for quite some time now, fans can expect The Centation Leader to show up and set up the same.

The creative team could have the current United States Champion interrupt the 16-time World Champion upon his return, leading to a physical confrontation. This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for a championship match between the duo for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39.

What matches do you want to see at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes