5 potential blockbuster matches WWE could tease at the Royal Rumble 2023 

WWE Royal Rumble is just three days away now. The Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, 28 January 2023 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Fans will witness history unfold as 30 men and women compete in their respective Rumbles for a chance to headline WrestleMania Hollywood.

Furthermore, while Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss on Saturday.

On another note, the event could plant seeds for several potential blockbuster matches. With the event being such a huge spectacle, WWE's creative team could take this opportunity to tease a few future feuds and mega bouts.

Here are 36 fascinating facts about the Royal Rumble:

The following piece will look at five such matches that the company could tease at the event.

#5. Bray Wyatt vs. Uncle Howdy

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will lock horns with each other in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble 2023. However, the odds of potential interference from Uncle Howdy during the match seem very high.

WWE could have Uncle Howdy make his presence felt during the match, resulting in a loss for The Eater of Worlds. This angle would then lay down the seeds for an epic Wyatt vs. Howdy encounter at WrestleMania 39.

#4. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will enter the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday. While many expected his return to be a surprise at the event, the company decided to announce it in advance.

The American Nightmare was sidelined due to a torn pectoral in May last year. However, fans can expect him to make a blockbuster return at the event. Given that he has some unfinished business with Seth Rollins, WWE could choose to reignite their rivalry in the Rumble match.

The creative team could have the duo come face-to-face against each other in during the battle royal, teasing a potential match for Elimination Chamber 2023 or a WrestleMania rematch.

#3. John Cena enters the Royal Rumble Match, teases a potential match against Austin Theory

John Cena is reportedly set to face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. The company may tease the rumored bout between the duo during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

As you may know, several high-profile names are rumored to return as surprise entries in the Men's Rumble match. One such name to feature on that list could be John Cena.

WWE could have Mr. Hustle Loyalty & Respect return as an entrant in the Rumble. The former WWE Champion could then engage in a physical confrontation with Austin Theory, teasing a potential match in the process.

#2. Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Kevin Owens on Saturday. While The Tribal Chief is likely to retain his title, this may turn into something bigger.

Given Sami Zayn is reportedly set to go one-on-one against The Head of the Table at Elimination Chamber 2023, the creative team may tease the rumored match between the duo and set it up at the Rumble. Reigns could turn on The Honorary Uce by attacking him to plant the seeds of a high-profile match.

#1. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

Another name that could be one of the surprise entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match this year is The Rock. The Brahma Bull is rumored to be taking on his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

However, it will be interesting to see how WWE sets up the feud between the duo. One way could be to have The Tribal Chief interfere in the Rumble match to eliminate The Rock.

The creative could also take the obvious route of having The People's Champion win the whole thing to set a date with Reigns at The Show of Shows.

