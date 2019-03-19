×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Potential Candidates For The Cover of WWE 2K20

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    19 Mar 2019, 10:39 IST

Image result for wwe 2k

The annual WWE video game is one of the most consistent and entertaining in all of sports, and while the cover athlete spot isn't as valued as say the Madden or NBA 2K cover, it's still a great honour and is indicative of who the WWE favour and want to push on the fans.

Heading into WrestleMania season, all the focus is rightly on the WWE's show of shows, but shortly after, the WWE usually announce the cover athlete, and given that the past twoathletes have been current stars, it fills us with excitement.

From sensational newcomers to the business to a pair of amazing trios to other top stars, there are plenty of choices that the WWE can make for this coveted spot, but today we are going to narrow it down to what we believe are the 5 best options.

#5 The New Day

Image result for the new day wwe

A few months ago, The New Day wouldn't have been considered for this spot, but now, with the rise of #KofiMania, it makes complete sense to put the trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E on the cover. The WWE, and specifically WWE games, are targeted towards younger audiences, and those that are captivated by bright colours and fun, so putting this amazing trio on there would be a great move all around by the WWE.

Add on to all of this that these 3 are all avid gamers and big parts of the very popular UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube, this might make more sense than just about anyone else on this list.

If Kofi is to win at WrestleMania (fingers crossed), their case will be strengthened even further, but with the work they've been doing over the past few years and their ties to the video game world, this might just be the best option for the WWE overall.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE 2K
Nathan Smith
ANALYST
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 potential Opponents for The Undertaker 
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Opponents to Defeat Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Eminem and WWE agree on a very exciting business deal
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who retired at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
4 Potential Opponents For CM Punk Upon WWE Return
RELATED STORY
Kurt Angle: 5 of his funniest moments in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 NXT graduates WWE has used correctly on the main roster
RELATED STORY
5 Potential twists for WWE RAW: January 21st, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Matches for Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising WWE rules every superstar has to follow
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us