5 Potential Candidates For The Cover of WWE 2K20

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.28K // 19 Mar 2019, 10:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The annual WWE video game is one of the most consistent and entertaining in all of sports, and while the cover athlete spot isn't as valued as say the Madden or NBA 2K cover, it's still a great honour and is indicative of who the WWE favour and want to push on the fans.

Heading into WrestleMania season, all the focus is rightly on the WWE's show of shows, but shortly after, the WWE usually announce the cover athlete, and given that the past twoathletes have been current stars, it fills us with excitement.

From sensational newcomers to the business to a pair of amazing trios to other top stars, there are plenty of choices that the WWE can make for this coveted spot, but today we are going to narrow it down to what we believe are the 5 best options.

#5 The New Day

A few months ago, The New Day wouldn't have been considered for this spot, but now, with the rise of #KofiMania, it makes complete sense to put the trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E on the cover. The WWE, and specifically WWE games, are targeted towards younger audiences, and those that are captivated by bright colours and fun, so putting this amazing trio on there would be a great move all around by the WWE.

Add on to all of this that these 3 are all avid gamers and big parts of the very popular UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube, this might make more sense than just about anyone else on this list.

If Kofi is to win at WrestleMania (fingers crossed), their case will be strengthened even further, but with the work they've been doing over the past few years and their ties to the video game world, this might just be the best option for the WWE overall.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement