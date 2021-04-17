At WrestleMania 37, Apollo Crews captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship after beating Big E in a Nigerian Drum Fight. With some assistance from the repackaged Commander Azeez, formerly known as Dabba Kato or Babatunde, Crews won only his second singles title in WWE.

A former WWE United States Champion, Apollo Crews' win at The Grandest Stage of Them All marked the beginning of his first reign as the Intercontinental Champion. Having undergone a huge character change in WWE over the course of the past few weeks, Crews is arguably at the top of his game right now.

In the aftermath of 'Mania 37, a host of fresh faces could step up and challenge Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship.

The WWE Universe is expecting the start of some fresh feuds on SmackDown and a host of new challengers could challenge Apollo Crews for the IC belt from here onwards.

With that being said, here are 5 potential challengers for Apollo Crews' WWE Intercontinental Championship.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura and Apollo Crews could run it back

Apollo Crews and Shinsuke Nakamura have faced each other on numerous occasions in WWE

While Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews shouldn't be considered a "fresh feud" by any means, a match or two between the pair is something that the WWE Universe wouldn't mind at this stage.

After missing out on WrestleMania 37, WWE should try to utilize Nakamura's star power for the SmackDown after the show and have the former Intercontinental Champion challenge Apollo Crews.

Advertisement

Given how excellent Apollo's current run has been on WWE TV, a perfectly crafted match against Nakamura has all the potential to be a classic.

WWE could even extend the feud between the pair until this year's Backlash pay-per-view and have them square-off once again on PPV instead of weekly TV.

During Nakamura's previous run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, he mostly worked as a heel. But this time around, WWE could experiment with a babyface Intercontinental Title run for Nakamura if he captures the belt from Apollo Crews.

1 / 5 NEXT