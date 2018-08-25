5 Potential clients for Paul Heyman

Harsh Agrawal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.51K // 25 Aug 2018, 16:21 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2015

With Brock Lesnar leaving WWE for UFC, his advocate Paul Heyman will require a new client to go forward. It also makes sense as he is too good to be wasted in just a backstage role. He is loved by true WWE fans all over the world for his exceptional dialogue delivery skills. His heel work during Lesnar vs Reigns feud was more than brilliant throughout and attracted many fans in an otherwise dull story. He is known to bring life to any storyline irrespective of wrestlers. Let us have a look at five potential current superstars who are suitable to become Heyman's next client.

# 1.Ronda Rousey

WWE Mae Young Classic

This is the most obvious choice. Though Rousey is a natural in the ring, the same cannot be said about her mic work. She is steadily improving, but still has a long way to go. With WWE Evolution just a couple of months ago, she would benefit so much with Paul on her side. She could also be a great heel as according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she could be facing either Nikki Bella or Natalya in Evolution, both of whom are baby-face at the moment.

