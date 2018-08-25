Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Potential clients for Paul Heyman

Harsh Agrawal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.51K   //    25 Aug 2018, 16:21 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2015
WWE SummerSlam 2015

With Brock Lesnar leaving WWE for UFC, his advocate Paul Heyman will require a new client to go forward. It also makes sense as he is too good to be wasted in just a backstage role. He is loved by true WWE fans all over the world for his exceptional dialogue delivery skills. His heel work during Lesnar vs Reigns feud was more than brilliant throughout and attracted many fans in an otherwise dull story. He is known to bring life to any storyline irrespective of wrestlers. Let us have a look at five potential current superstars who are suitable to become Heyman's next client.

#1.Ronda Rousey

WWE Mae Young Classic
WWE Mae Young Classic

This is the most obvious choice. Though Rousey is a natural in the ring, the same cannot be said about her mic work. She is steadily improving, but still has a long way to go. With WWE Evolution just a couple of months ago, she would benefit so much with Paul on her side. She could also be a great heel as according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, she could be facing either Nikki Bella or Natalya in Evolution, both of whom are baby-face at the moment.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Alexa Bliss Shinsuke Nakamura
Harsh Agrawal
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Things Paul Heyman's Letter Could Have Said
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Stars who are ideal candidates to be the next Paul...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that need Paul Heyman as their advocate
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Paul Heyman needs to turn on Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 Things about Paul Heyman that you probably did not know
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Paul Heyman Can Manage After Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Could Do With Paul Heyman
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Roman Reigns should turn heel
RELATED STORY
5 female wrestlers that should align with Paul Heyman
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Is Roman Reigns Set To Be The New Paul Heyman Guy? 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us