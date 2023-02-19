5 potential directions for Bray Wyatt following WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 

Although Bray Wyatt wasn't a part of the Elimination Chamber, he has been constantly in the news thanks to his actions on SmackDown. The Eater of Worlds showed up on Friday's show to attack Hit Row before sending out a stern warning to the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber.

As you may know, The Beast Incarnate and The All-Mighty locked horns with each other last night. While the match lived up to the expectations of fans for the most part, the ending felt a bit abrupt and underwhelming.

Lesnar low-blowed Lashley, handing him a win via disqualification. Following the bout, The Beast went on to further lay waste to The All-Mighty. While many expected Wyatt to make his presence felt at the event, it didn't happen.

Given how Lesnar vs. Lashley ended last night, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the former Universal Champion in the coming days.

The following piece will look at five potential directions for Wyatt following the Elimination Chamber.

#5. Targeting the tag team division

Friday's SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt interrupt Hit Row. The Eater of Worlds then went on to join forces with Howdy to lay waste to Dolla and Adonis.

However, this could be the mere start of Wyatt's reign of terror, as The New Face of Fear and Howdy could set their sights on the tag team division of the main roster. The creative team could have the duo target several other tag teams on both the brands.

This angle would not only help the former Universal Champion establish himself as an unstoppable force, but would also add a lot of momentum behind his back.

#4. Uncle Howdy's betrayal

While Uncle Howdy may have sided with Bray Wyatt to take out Hit Row on Friday's SmackDown, he may betray The Eater of Worlds shortly.

Given Bray Wyatt is reportedly set to clash with Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania Hollywood, the latter could turn on the former Universal Champion very soon.

The creative team could have the hideous character launch a surprise attack on Wyatt in the coming days to lay down the breadcrumbs for a WrestleMania match.

#3. Bray Wyatt sets his sights on Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman currently isn't involved in any major feud on SmackDown. But that could change if WWE decides to pit him against Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds and The Monster of All Monsters have had a heated rivalry in the past and given that the creative team doesn't have any major plans for Strowman, a potential feud against a ghost from his past wouldn't be a bad idea.

A high-profile feud against Wyatt would surely help The Monster of All Monsters breakthrough on the main roster. Who knows, WWE may even go on to align him with Wyatt in the future to form a new version of the infamous Wyatt Family.

#2. Bray Wyatt takes on Bobby Lashley after his win at the Elimination Chamber

As mentioned earlier, Bray Wyatt appeared on SmackDown last Friday to send a stern message to the winner of Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber.

Given The All-Mighty defeated The Beast at the Elimination Chamber, albeit via disqualification, it has put him on the New Face of Fear's radar. Wyatt could target Lashley in the coming days to lay down the foundation for a potential match.

On another note, there have also been speculations about a potential Wyatt 6 vs. The Hurt Business, leading to Wyatt vs. Lashley at WrestleMania 39. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

#1. Bray Wyatt vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

ProWrestlingCentral @WresCentral So who does Bray Wyatt come after now? Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley?? So who does Bray Wyatt come after now? Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley?? https://t.co/BN3kU9BHrn

Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar via disqualification at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Following the bout, Lesnar launched a brutal attack on Lashley, delivering multiple F5s to stand tall over him.

Given how things ended last night, it wouldn't be wrong to say that things are far from over between the duo. Hence, another match between the two behemoths could be on the cards shortly.

However, with the creative team adding Wyatt to this rivalry, the odds of a potential three-way feud leading to a triple-threat match at The Show of Shows can't be ruled out.

Who should Bray Wyatt face next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes