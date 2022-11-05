5 potential directions for Drew McIntyre following WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Drew McIntyre took on Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. As expected, the duo gave it their all in what was an action-packed bout.

The duo complemented each other well, and the in-ring chemistry was there for everybody to see. While the high-profile match kept going back and forth, it was The Scottish Warrior who managed to pick up a massive win against his rival.

Following his huge win, one big question that has been reverberating in the minds of WWE fans is what is next for the former WWE Champion. The following piece will look at five potential directions for McIntyre following his win at WWE Crown Jewel.

#5. Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross go at it again

While Karrion Kross prevailed over Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules, the latter earned a massive victory over the former at Crown Jewel 2022. With both earning one victory in the feud, the equation between them is currently tied at 1-1.

Thus, a showdown between the duo could be on the cards in the coming days. The creative team could have Kross demand a rematch next week on SmackDown before attacking the former WWE Champion. This would then set up a final showdown between the duo for Survivor Series 2022.

#4. Braun Strowman crosses paths with Drew McIntyre

If WWE decides to pull the plug on McIntyre vs. Kross part III, pitting Braun Strowman against Drew McIntyre wouldn't be a bad idea. The Monster of all Monsters has had an impressive run since his return. However, he is yet to face a big-name challenger.

This could change if the creative team books The Scottish Warrior in a feud against Strowman. Given the duo's caliber, this feud has a lot of potential. One should not forget that the duo has had a successful rivalry in the past.

Thus, WWE re-igniting this rivalry would indeed be "best for the business". It would also help the duo take their careers to new heights.

#3. The Scottish Warrior's quest to win the Intercontinental Championship

As reported by Xero News, Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship is in the plans for a future Premium Live Event. While there have been murmurs of WWE keeping it for WrestleMania 39, nothing has been confirmed yet.

However, given Survivor Series is one of the "big four" Premium Live Events of the year, the odds of WWE booking this high-profile bout at the event can't be ruled out. If the company decides to take that route, then an intense feud between The Scottish Warrior and The Ring General could be on the cards shortly.

Truth be told, Gunther vs. McIntyre has been one of the most highly-anticipated feuds. The hard-hitting IC Champion going one-on-one against McIntyre's wide arsenal would surely make for an exciting watch. Fans can expect fireworks if and when WWE books it.

#2. A brand switch

Drew McIntyre has had several wars on the SmackDown roster. From Baron Corbin to Sheamus to Roman Reigns, the Scottish Warrior has been a part of several high-octane feuds. Given there aren't many options left on the blue brand, it wouldn't be wrong to say it's high time WWE switched his brand.

The red brand will provide the former WWE Champion with fresh faces to feud with. Drew feuding with the likes of Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, or The Judgment Day would surely help WWE rack up those numbers. Thus, WWE switching McIntyre to the red brand following Crown Jewel wouldn't be a bad idea.

#1. Drew McIntyre takes on Team Bloodline

There is no denying the fact that Drew McIntyre and The Bloodline have quite a bit of history between them. The Scottish Warrior teamed up with RK-Bro to take on the heel faction on several occasions before being involved in a heated feud against Roman Reigns, which resulted in a match at Clash at the Castle 2022.

While McIntyre failed to prevail over The Tribal Chief, WWE could give him another shot at making things even between them. As announced, WWE is reportedly planning to host Men's and Women's WarGames matches at Survivor Series 2022.

While Roman Reigns' faction seems likely to take one spot in the Men's Wargames match, given their dominance, the creative team could assemble a team of babyfaces to take on The Bloodline at the event. One such name on the opposite side of The Bloodline could be Drew McIntyre.

What do you think is next for Drew McIntyre? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

