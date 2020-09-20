5 directions for Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross' relationship

Over recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown, the show has been dominated by the unique storyline surrounding Alexa Bliss and The Fiend. The star has been entranced by The Fiend since she became entangled in the feud between him and her former Mixed Match Challenge partner Braun Strowman. Bliss' friend Nikki Cross has become increasingly concerned about her behaviour.

Questions were raised by fans when half-way through a match to determine the No. 1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Bliss became entranced by the mention of The Fiend and performed Sister Abigail on Cross.

There have already been numerous twists in the story involving Bliss, Cross and The Fiend. Here are five potential directions for the relationship between Bliss and Cross on SmackDown.

#5 Will Alexa Bliss help Nikki Cross win the SmackDown Women's Championship?

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have helped one another a lot in WWE

Recently on SmackDown, Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans, Tamina and her friend Alexa Bliss to earn a shot at Bayley's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Before the match even started, Cross was attacked with a steel chair by Bayley and during the match, she was hit with a Sister Abigail by Bliss.

On the most recent edition of SmackDown, Bliss revived her chat show "A Moment on Bliss", where she interviewed Cross. She introduced the Scottish star as her "best friend".

Although Bliss still seems under the spell of The Fiend, she may want to rekindle her friendship with Cross through any means necessary. Cross made references to Bayley only retaining the title due to help from Sasha Banks on the talk show. Perhaps Bliss will do the same for Cross?

Bliss helping Cross to win seems one of the least likely options on this list, but stranger things have happened. Even if Bliss does aid a win for Cross, it could even be with a ulterior motive.