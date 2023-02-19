5 potential directions for Seth Rollins following WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 

Seth Rollins took on Austin Theory, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano in the six-man Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023.

While The Visionary showed heart and character to outlast four other WWE Superstars, he succumbed to a loss due to interference from Logan Paul. The Maverick showed up at the event and attacked Rollins. Following that, Theory took advantage of the interference and pinned Rollins.

With the Elimination Chamber in the history books, it will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for Seth Rollins on his Road to WrestleMania 39.

The following piece will look at five potential directions for The Visionary following his loss at the Elimination Chamber.

#5. Seth Rollins locks horns with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Isaac's Haunted Beard @IsaacsHauntedB Stone Cold Steve Austin & Seth Rollins in fun jackets. Stone Cold Steve Austin & Seth Rollins in fun jackets. https://t.co/6F1HnZO1C4

As reported earlier, WWE is planning to have Stone Cold Steve Austin feature in a match at WrestleMania 39. While there is still a cloud over his potential rival at The Grandest Stage of Them All, it won't be surprising if WWE decides to pit Seth Rollins against the Veteran.

With the Attitude Era Superstar on the wrong side of age, there is only so much he can do inside the WWE ring. Hence, he needs someone who can carry him throughout the match while simultaneously making him look like a million bucks in the ring, and a workhorse like Rollins could be the perfect man for the job.

Given The Architect has proven that he can hang with anyone inside the ropes, the creative team may book him into a dream match against Austin at 'Mania 39.

#4. Brand switch

From Bobby Lashley to Matt Riddle to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins has feuded with some of the most high-profile names on the red brand in the past year. It could be argued that The Visionary doesn't have much left on RAW.

Hence, it won't be a bad idea if WWE decides to move Rollins to the blue brand. SmackDown will have ample options for The Architect. The former WWE Champion could feud with the likes of Drew McIntyre, Bray Wyatt, Gunther, or his former stable member Roman Reigns on Friday nights.

#3. Seth Rollins gets added to the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania Hollywood

SRFans Media @SRFansMedia #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins



Seth gives his thoughts on the current Wrestlemania main event of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Sports Guys Talking Wrestling: Renee Manfredi and Seth Rollins SBLVII Feb 8 2023 #SethRollins Seth gives his thoughts on the current Wrestlemania main event of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Sports Guys Talking Wrestling: Renee Manfredi and Seth Rollins SBLVII Feb 8 2023 #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins Seth gives his thoughts on the current Wrestlemania main event of Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes https://t.co/pig1P9JNaE

Seth Rollins recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood. The Architect stated that he wants to be in that spot, he wants that title.

The Tribal Chief and Seth Rollins have some history between them. Apart from that, there's no denying that the latter has some unfinished business with The American Nightmare as well.

Hence, if the creative team decides to protect Reigns at the event, they may add Rollins to the match.

#2. Seth Rollins looks to exact revenge on Logan Paul

As mentioned earlier, Logan Paul made his presence felt during the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to cost Seth Rollins the United States Championship.

If you aren't aware, speculations of a potential feud between The Visionary and The Maverick have been making the rounds ever since the latter eliminated the former from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Given how things unfolded last night, fans can expect Rollins to look to exact revenge on the YouTube sensation in the coming days, leading to a potential match at The Show of Shows.

#1. Teaming up with Becky Lynch to take on Logan Paul and Bayley after his loss at the Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch is currently involved in a feud with Bayley on the red brand. However, The Man's road to WrestleMania Hollywood currently seems a bit uncertain. But that could change if WWE decides to have her team up with Seth Rollins.

As you may know, The Role Model made her ongoing feud with Lynch personal by dragging The Visionary into it a few weeks ago. Hence, the company adding Rollins to this rivalry seems apt.

Given how things unfolded at the Elimination Chamber, the creative team could have The Architect team up with his wife to take on Logan Paul and Bayley in a mixed tag match at WrestleMania 39.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins team up with Becky Lynch to take on Logan Paul and Bayley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

