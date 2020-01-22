5 potential endings for Keith Lee vs Roderick Strong for the North American Championship on NXT

Ali Akber Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020

Keith Lee could be on the way to his first Championship reign in WWE

Tensions will be high in the Black & Gold brand this week as NXT and NXT UK go to war against each other at the Worlds Collide event, just a day before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

However, the NXT Universe is first waiting to witness the clash between NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and his challenger Keith Lee on this week’s broadcast of NXT. Strong’s Championship will be on the line against the biggest man in the Black & Gold locker room, who is looking to win his first major title with the company.

We’ve seen Lee make a few friends in recent months, and Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano will likely provide backup to the big man if required.

In this article, we will look at the 5 potential ways the match between the two big Superstars could end on Wednesday night.

#5 Roderick Strong retains

Roderick Strong defeated Velveteen Dream to win the North American Championship in September 2019. Since then, we’ve seen Strong have an eventful title reign which has taken him a lot of places in just four months.

Not only has Strong managed to defend his title against men like Dream, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Austin Theory, he has done something no other male NXT Champion has done before. Strong defeated two Champions from RAW and SmackDown, namely United States Champion AJ Styles and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Survivor Series to make history.

Strong has proven to be a great Champion and managed to undo his competition with some smart tactics and technical offense.

With that in mind, Strong will walk into the match as a favorite even though he has the momentum gaining Lee in front of him. Strong has had some memorable matches and title defenses, and we could once again see him outsmart Lee and defeat him convincingly to retain his title and allow Undisputed Era to enter Worlds Collide with all the men’s gold around their waists.

