5 potential endings for Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada Part III

Could we see a Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada part 3 in the future.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2017, 22:24 IST

Who will walk away with the belt?

Kenny Omega vs Kazuchika Okada has quickly become one of the feuds of the decade in professional wrestling – and we don’t say that lightly. The two men have engaged in two of the most physical and brutal bouts we’ve ever seen, with the duo playing a big part in the resurgence of New Japan Pro Wrestling over the last five to ten years.

With their second encounter from Dominion 6.11 now in the books, many fans are turning their attention towards a potential third and final chapter in their story. Unfortunately, it seems like Cody Rhodes is going to receive the next title opportunity, but for argument’s sake let’s assume that Cody narrowly loses that match against Okada.

For the third instalment of the trilogy, we’d have Omega and Okada square off once again at the place that started this whole journey: Wrestle Kingdom. It would be a bit of a pain to wait another six months to see them battle once more, but given how popular the first two matches were you just know in your heart that it’s going to be more than worth the wait.

So with all of that being said, here are five potential endings for Omega vs Okada III.

#1 Okada gets lucky

Poor old Kenny

It’s fair to say that Kazuchika Okada held onto the title by the skin of his teeth in the second match. Because of that many fans believe that the next time Omega steps into the ring with the Japanese sensation, The Cleaner will actually be the favourite to win the title. So then – why not build into that story completely?

Have Kenny control 80% of the match using a combination of his skills and what he’s learned from the two prior matches, only for Okada to catch him with a fluke roll up that sees him retain the title.

The wrestling world would be stunned into silence, and Bullet Club can turn on Omega which would, therefore, send him over to NXT. Too much?