In late 2019 "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins began to recruit disciples for his "church" and Murphy has become his most loyal.

After a run of bad luck and defeats, Murphy was broken and defeated. Then on the January 13th edition of Monday Night RAW, he lost a second straight match against Aleister Black and sat dejected and lost outside of the ring. Murphy remained there until Rollins would plead with him to join his group in defeating the Big Show.

Murphy saw instant success as he and Rollins would capture the RAW Tag Team Championship from The Viking Raiders. Since then Murphy has been by Rollins' side.

Seth Rollins has taken great pleasure in tormenting not just Rey Mysterio but his entire family. Rollins and Mysterio have been at each other's throats for a long time which has resulted in some highly entertaining and off-the-wall matches and angles. Back in July at Extreme Rules, the two had an eye-for-an-eye match, which only finished when the opponent's eye was removed.

Not content on popping Rey Mysterio's eye out of its socket, he then went after his son Dominik. Rollins and Dominik would go on to have several great matches along the way. Their steel cage match on the September 20th edition of RAW had Rollins not only decimate Dominik in the cage, but also laid out Murphy after the match.

As the Mysterio family entered the cage to tend to Dominik, Aalyah Mysterio, Rey's 19-year-old daughter showed sympathy to Murphy and checked to see if he was okay.

Ever since becoming the maniacal Messiah, Rollins seems to have a manipulative hold over Murphy. Rolins has beaten and ridiculed Murphy backstage and at ringside, yet he remains a loyal follower to Rollins' "church". But Rollins went too far when he revealed a DM conversation between Murphy and Aalyah.

Looks like @WWERollins has quite the surprise for the Mysterio family on #WWERaw...



𝙐𝙝 𝙤𝙝....... pic.twitter.com/rVK1E5JUDD — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

The two then became friendly much to her family's chagrin, which has seen the Mysterios become unglued.

TROUBLE continues for the Mysterio family on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/mYOb7Cw9v3 — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

This has been one of the main storylines on RAW for a long time, maybe too long for some. But with Seth Rollis and Murphy seemingly over as a team and the WWE draft right around the corner, we could see all parties sent to different brands.

In this article, we will look at five potential endings for the Seth Rollins and Murphy feud.

#5 Murphy serves Seth Rollins his comeuppance

Murphy stares down Rollins

After months of abuse suffered at the hands of Rollins, Murphy finally snapped and turned on Rollins.

The follower became the aggressor against his leader in what looks and feels like a babyface turn for the former cruiserweight champion.

Way before he became a disciple, fans knew Murphy as “The Best Kept Secret” on 205 Live. His feud and matches with Ali on the cruiserweight show were the best of 2018. When Murphy made his main roster debut on SmackDown the following year, he got a significant career boost by facing Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in the space of two weeks. Both were fantastic performances and looked as if he were destined for the next level.

Unfortunately, he was drafted to RAW and was unable to recapture the momentum. It wasn’t until he joined Rollins that career picked up.

A one-on-one match with Rollins would be excellent as both are on top of their game and a win for Murphy over one of, if not the top heels in the company, would be a massive moment for him and solidify his babyface status.