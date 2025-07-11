5 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight (July 11th, 2025)

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It's the go-home episode before Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, which are scheduled over the weekend inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
For tonight's edition of the blue-brand, there are two matches are scheduled. R-Truth is set to take on Aleister Black, while The Street Profits are defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Wyatt Sicks. Rapper and singer Jelly Roll is also set to appear in front of his hometown crowd. Here are five potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight:
#5. Drew McIntyre gets even with Randy Orton
Randy Orton was not having any of Drew McIntyre's words last week on SmackDown when he hit The Scottish Warrior with the RKO. The two are set to collide at Saturday Night's Main Event, and something could trigger a potential tag team match in the main event.
Orton might team up with Cody Rhodes to take on McIntyre and possibly Carmelo Hayes or Shinsuke Nakamura. The faces get the win, but McIntyre earns the advantage by hitting The Viper with a Claymore to end the show.
#4. LA Knight is taken out by Seth Rollins' group
After LA Knight invaded RAW once again last Monday, Paul Heyman could ask Adam Pearce to allow Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed to face him on SmackDown. Nick Aldis might make it the main event of tonight's show, which would lead to the inevitable finish.
Knight earns the disqualification win after being attacked by the Trifecta of Terror. It puts The Megastar at a disadvantage heading into Saturday Night's Main Event. However, it also helps him get more over with the fans, which could lead to a career-making win over Rollins.
#3. Jacob Fatu puts Solo Sikoa through the announce table
On last week's SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and his MFTs put Jacob Fatu through the announce table to end the show. With Sikoa defending the United States Championship against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event, something big could go down this Friday.
One possibility is for The Samoan Werewolf to take out the MFT members, which could lead to him putting Solo through the announce table and giving "Big" Jim the advantage heading into SNME.
#2. The Street Profits retain the WWE Tag Team Championship
The likely main event of SmackDown tonight is The Street Profits defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Wyatt Sicks. It's unclear which members of the group will compete or if Nick Aldis will ban multiple stars to prevent any interference.
One scenario to end the show is for The Street Profits to retain their titles. It elevates them to a new level, solidifying their run as champions. It will also help if Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis are the representatives because Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy should be the ones taking the championships.
#1. The Wyatt Sicks become new WWE Tag Team Champions
If Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy aren't representing The Wyatt Sicks, Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan are the likely choices. Rowan earned the win for his team last week, which helped them get another shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship.
If Howdy and Rowan are battling Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, they are likely winning gold. It's the natural step for The Wyatt Sicks, especially when they targeted the tag team division upon their return.
It will be interesting to see what the WWE creative has in-store for SmackDown tonight.
Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE