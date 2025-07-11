5 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight (July 11th, 2025)

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. It's the go-home episode before Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution, which are scheduled over the weekend inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

For tonight's edition of the blue-brand, there are two matches are scheduled. R-Truth is set to take on Aleister Black, while The Street Profits are defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Wyatt Sicks. Rapper and singer Jelly Roll is also set to appear in front of his hometown crowd. Here are five potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight:

#5. Drew McIntyre gets even with Randy Orton

Randy Orton was not having any of Drew McIntyre's words last week on SmackDown when he hit The Scottish Warrior with the RKO. The two are set to collide at Saturday Night's Main Event, and something could trigger a potential tag team match in the main event.

Ad

Trending

Orton might team up with Cody Rhodes to take on McIntyre and possibly Carmelo Hayes or Shinsuke Nakamura. The faces get the win, but McIntyre earns the advantage by hitting The Viper with a Claymore to end the show.

#4. LA Knight is taken out by Seth Rollins' group

Ad

After LA Knight invaded RAW once again last Monday, Paul Heyman could ask Adam Pearce to allow Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed to face him on SmackDown. Nick Aldis might make it the main event of tonight's show, which would lead to the inevitable finish.

Knight earns the disqualification win after being attacked by the Trifecta of Terror. It puts The Megastar at a disadvantage heading into Saturday Night's Main Event. However, it also helps him get more over with the fans, which could lead to a career-making win over Rollins.

Ad

#3. Jacob Fatu puts Solo Sikoa through the announce table

On last week's SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and his MFTs put Jacob Fatu through the announce table to end the show. With Sikoa defending the United States Championship against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event, something big could go down this Friday.

One possibility is for The Samoan Werewolf to take out the MFT members, which could lead to him putting Solo through the announce table and giving "Big" Jim the advantage heading into SNME.

Ad

#2. The Street Profits retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Ad

The likely main event of SmackDown tonight is The Street Profits defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Wyatt Sicks. It's unclear which members of the group will compete or if Nick Aldis will ban multiple stars to prevent any interference.

One scenario to end the show is for The Street Profits to retain their titles. It elevates them to a new level, solidifying their run as champions. It will also help if Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis are the representatives because Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy should be the ones taking the championships.

Ad

#1. The Wyatt Sicks become new WWE Tag Team Champions

If Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy aren't representing The Wyatt Sicks, Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan are the likely choices. Rowan earned the win for his team last week, which helped them get another shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship.

If Howdy and Rowan are battling Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, they are likely winning gold. It's the natural step for The Wyatt Sicks, especially when they targeted the tag team division upon their return.

It will be interesting to see what the WWE creative has in-store for SmackDown tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE