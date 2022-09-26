5 potential Extreme Rules matches WWE can book

WWE will present the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on October 8. It is shaping up to be a night to remember, with some exciting matches being booked for the card already.

WWE would have loved to have undisputed world champion Roman Reigns at the show, but they will not be too bothered by his absence. With a card that boasts Liv Morgan versus Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre versus Karrion Kross, and Seth Rollins versus Matt Riddle, there are plenty of things to get hyped about.

However, the company looks to be far from done and will no doubt be booking many other 'extreme' contests.

As such, here are five potential Extreme Rules matches WWE can book.

#5 On our list of potential Extreme Rules matches WWE can book to the show: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unlike Toretto, this Dom has no concept of family

Rey Mysterio has been a broken man as of late. His son turning on him and joining The Judgment Day was bad enough, but Dominik orchestrating attacks on his father could be the lowest point of his career. Over the last few weeks, he hasn't been able to lay hands on Dominik, but that could change in the coming days.

Rey finally snapping and setting out to teach his son a lesson would be incredible to watch. WWE should try and book the two men to do battle in an Extreme Rules grudge match, which in our opinion is a stipulation that will make for an extremely (pun intended) personal fight.

#4. Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes

These six men will wage nothing short of war if they fight

The Brawling Brutes almost had The Usos beat this past week on SmackDown. However, Imperium cost them the tag team championship and made it clear that their rivalry was far from done. Sheamus and his boys will no doubt be seething and eager to tear their rivals apart in the ring.

An Extreme Rules six-man tag team match is the only way to settle this. All six men involved are brute force experts and would take full advantage of the stipulation. Fans are still not over Gunther and Sheamus' legendary match at Clash at the Castle, so imagine the scenes when six men do the same thing.

#3. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis

We still don't know why Dexter Lumis is targeting The Miz. While it has been extremely fun to watch, answers may need to be provided soon. This revelation should happen before Extreme Rules, which would allow WWE to book the two men to settle their differences in the ring.

Given the things Lumis has done to The Miz, a standard singles match will not cut it. Taking things up a notch and having weapons involved will allow The A-Lister to dish out some revenge. Couple this with the former NXT star's psychopath nature, and you have a match that could see some real violence.

#2. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Belair's biggest test will be against The Role Model

At Clash at the Castle, Bayley managed to score a pinfall on RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. This put her in contention for the world title, and she has made no secret of it ever since she left Cardiff.

Belair is a top-class competitor and will be eager to take on a multi-time champion in Bayley. Their personal rivalry and history warrants an Extreme Rules match on October 8. WWE could give us the bout and have a solid match-of-the-night contender for fans watching the show.

#1. Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Kevin Owens

This is a left-field choice, but one that makes sense if you think about it. Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano have been at loggerheads since the latter's return to WWE. The last time they met, Gargano put his hands on Theory's Money in the Bank briefcase, and fans approved the sight with resounding cheers.

However, Mr. Money in the Bank is also currently caught up in a heated rivalry with Kevin Owens. Since his repackaging as the Prizefighter of old, the latter has looked like a star. KO even managed to score a couple of victories against the former United States Champion.

Theory's run as the MITB contract holder has arguably run its course. As such, WWE would be wise to book a contest where the briefcase is up for grabs. Gargano and Owens should be involved in this matchup, given what they have been up to as of late. A triple threat match with weapons involved will make for a banger of a fight.

Which match from this list would you like to see the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

