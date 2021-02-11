5 potential finishes to Finn Balor vs Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day is scheduled for February 14, 2021. While lovebirds around the world will be looking to surprise their partners with some gifts on Sunday, NXT Superstars will be looking to bag some big victories during the night.

The NXT Women’s Championship and North American Championship will be defended by Io Shirai and Johnny Gargano respectively at Vengeance Day. One of the biggest matches of the night will have Finn Balor defend his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne. Dunne is only Balor’s second challenger in his current title reign, as injury kept The Prince on the sidelines for some time.

Dunne will be looking to take the title away from Balor and begin his first NXT title reign, while Balor will be looking to make his own reign more memorable. 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge will be watching this match closely, as the outcome could influence his decision for WrestleMania 37. Will The Rated-R Superstar take the bold step of challenging the winner of the contest to an NXT Championship match at WrestleMania?

This will be a high stakes match, and it could end up being a show-stealer. Let’s take a look at five potential ways the match between The Prince and The Bruiserweight can come to an end at TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

#5 Pete Dunne becomes the new NXT Champion clean at TakeOver: Vengeance Day

There are some big matches scheduled for the first NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. However, none feel as grand as the NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Pete Dunne. Both men have done well to build up towards this contest without competing with each other in the ring before.

Balor had two good title defenses against Kyle O’Reilly, but Dunne is a completely different animal in the ring. The Bruiserweight has already impressed the NXT Universe in the past with his NXT UK Championship reign. He will be looking to bring all that experience into this contest.

Fans have watched the heel get help from his faction-mates in the past, but Dunne could look to bag a clean victory over Balor to end his rivalry with The Prince. With that in mind, fans could watch an epic contest between Balor and Dunne at Vengeance Day, before Balor tastes The Bitter End to lose the title to Dunne.

"𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒎𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 𝒎𝒆𝒆𝒕, 𝒑𝒆𝒐𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒂 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒋𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒃𝒐𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝑴𝒀 𝒍𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒄𝒚!"@PeteDunneYxB sent a strong message to #NXTChampion @FinnBalor.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/e1RQgui3kN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 22, 2021

Balor’s title reign hasn’t been the best so far, even though he’s held the title for a long time. Allowing Dunne to become the Champion could help NXT free The Prince to move back to the main roster just in time for WrestleMania.