5 potential finishes for Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman at WWE TLC

So much could do down in TLC's most anticipated match

Sure, there are many title matches at TLC and the stakes are high for all of the said matches. But in my mind, this is the most important match of all. This is because the stakes are the highest for this particular contest. Will we see the end of the Corbin era or will we see his reign of tyranny continue?

Factor in Vince McMahon's return on RAW and Braun Strowman's injury, and there are so many variables at play here. This is the one match to watch out for in the TLC card. While I will delve on the finishes for the contest, every minute of this clash should be intriguing.

As always, I invite you to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts on how this match could possibly go down. Who will go over when the match eventually goes down?

Here are 5 ways this match could play out.

#5 Bray Wyatt replaces Braun Strowman, goes over Corbin

Could the eater of worlds make his return to WWE?

I had a chance to catch up with Matt Hardy earlier this month and he told me that Bray Wyatt had taken time off from WWE to heal a few injuries following a car crash. Now, we all saw him return at Starrcade to answer Baron Corbin's open challenge. Why has he not made his return to TV then?

The answer could be staring us in the face. Wyatt may possibly be Strowman's backup in case he isn't able to make it back in time, as is being speculated. If Wyatt does return, I would imagine that he will defeat Corbin, ending his reign of tyranny forever.

Vince McMahon could then appoint a new GM on RAW, to replace Baron Corbin. And it could be the man I've mentioned in the following page.

