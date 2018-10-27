5 Potential Finishes for Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair at WWE Evolution

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

How will Becky Lynch and Charlotte's Last Woman Standing Match at Evolution end?

The feud between Charlotte and Becky Lynch has been one of the best storylines the WWE has had going in the last couple of months, and it looks set to culminate at WWE's first ever all-female Pay-Per-View Evolution.

This all started when Charlotte was added to Lynch's title match against then-champion Carmella and ended up winning the match and the SmackDown Women's Title. Becky then snapped and turned on her friend to ruining her moment, taking her opportunity away.

But how will it finish? Well, Lynch and Charlotte will do battle over the title at least one more time in a Last Woman Standing Match, and it's sure to steal the show! We break down 5 potential finishes for this highly anticipated clash.

#5. Charlotte wins clean and equals Trish Stratus' record

Could Charlotte make history at Evolution?

The presence of her father 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair and the fact that WWE want to make Evolution a record-breaking night for many reasons could indicate that Becky Lynch's time as champion is up.

That's because if Charlotte Flair manages to overcome her former friend clean, then she will equal Trish Stratus' record number of title wins which would lead to a massively triumphant celebration in the ring, especially if her father, who holds the record for highest number of male world title wins, is there to celebrate with her.

Charlotte equalling the record for most female world title wins would be a moment truly deserving of WWE's first ever all-female Pay-Per-View, especially as the current record holder Trish Stratus is competing herself.

I will add, however, that I feel this would prematurely end Lynch's top heel run which would be a shame as she's arguably the best she's ever been since joining the WWE.

