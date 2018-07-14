Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 potential finishes for Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
702   //    14 Jul 2018, 11:48 IST

Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura
Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Extreme Rules features a lot of exciting and intriguing matchups but perhaps none more so than the United States Championship match between 'The Enigma' Jeff Hardy and 'The Artist' Shinsuke Nakamura.

Hardy was recently moved away from his 'Broken' brother Matt Hardy onto SmackDown Live after surprising new Raw recruit Jinder Mahal with a win to become the United States Champion.

Nakamura, on the other hand, has had a mixed bag on the main roster with many feeling he has failed to reach the heights he was at during in stint in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A recent example being the dragged out feud with AJ Styles.

But, the two are set to do battle in a match at Extreme Rules for the United States title. This a match that many would never have deemed possible several years ago. So, here are the five potential finishes for Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura at Extreme Rules.

#5 Jeff Hardy retains

Jeff Hardy keeps the US title
Jeff Hardy keeps the US title

Jeff Hardy has been a decent United States Champion, but has failed to really elevate the title much like a lot of the previous holders of the belt. However, there is an argument for him to retain the title as he hasn't really had a decent run with it yet.

One factor that might play against the possibility of Hardy beating Nakamura clean and retaining the US Title is the fact that he's dealing with some niggling injuries. Taking the belt off of Hardy and giving him some time off might be a good thing to do.

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Jeff Hardy Shinsuke Nakamura
