5 Potential Finishes for Styles vs. Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match

The landscape of SmackDown Live could change following this match!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 10:43 IST 20.00K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The stakes are high for this highly anticipated WWE match

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura are certainly no strangers to each other. They met at Wrestle Kingdom 10 where they put on an impressive match. Then they collided at WrestleMania 34 where Nakamura shocked the world by going heel. Since then, they've had a series of matches, each better than the one before it.

And now, they will face off in a Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank, next month. The WWE Championship is on the line in this highly anticipated match. How will this match play out?

I explore 5 ways this match could ideally finish. Chime in with your own ideas in the comments.

Here's how I think this match could play out.

#5 Double count out

Does WWE want to extend this big feud?

WWE may want to drag the Nakamura vs. Styles feud all the way to SummerSlam. Because of the same reason, they may want this match to end in a double count out. If this is indeed the plan, I wouldn't be surprised if it ended with two low blows much like the match at Backlash recently.

Except for the match at WrestleMania and the one on SmackDown Live last week, none of their matches has had a clear winner yet. WWE probably does not have other credible challengers for AJ Styles right now. They may want to build a superstar on the side while dragging out this feud.

This is certainly the most unexciting way to end this highly anticipated match, but it may be a judicious way if WWE wants to buy time. Knowing how good both men are, they will tell a great story in the ring irrespective of the finish. If this is the finish, the match certainly cannot go on last at Money in the Bank 2018.