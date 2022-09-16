5 potential finishes for the Four-Team Number One Contender match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on WWE SmackDown

A massive four-team match is set to take place on WWE SmackDown. The winners of the Fatal 4-Way Match will go on to challenge Jimmy and Jey Uso for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

The teams involved are all extremely talented. Angel and Humberto, collectively known as Los Lotharios, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, known as The Street Profits, and lastly, Chad Gable and Otis of The Alpha Academy will all be competing in the Fatal 4-Way.

This upcoming match will be a rematch from RAW last week. The four teams were engaged in a great bout, but it was ultimately interrupted by Braun Strowman. The monstrous superstar made his shocking return to WWE by decimating all of the athletes involved.

With all four teams set to clash once again on WWE SmackDown, a new number one contender will be decided. Which team will go on to challenge The Usos? How will the bout end?

Below are 5 potential finishes for the Four-Team Number One Contender match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Alpha Academy may pick up a big win on WWE SmackDown

Alpha Academy is a fantastic team. Both Chad Gable and Otis have a lot of tag team experience. Prior to linking up, Otis was a top contender in the tag team ranks alongside Tucker Knight. Meanwhile, Gable has held tag team gold on all three active brands.

There's a strong chance that Alpha Academy will win, but the question is how they may do it. Otis is a powerhouse, so he could get a pinfall victory over somebody. The genius that is Chad Gable, could pull off a win in a number of ways, including pinfall and submission. They're also very capable of cheating to win. Neither is above breaking the rules. Don't be surprised to see Gable do something sneaky to allow their team to win.

The pair of Otis and Chad Gable may be the most intriguing winners. While they are heels, they could either play the babyfaces for a title match or allow The Usos to do so. Regardless, the four superstars would tear down the house if that match takes place.

#4. The Street Profits may earn themselves another title opportunity

The Street Profits first united in NXT. They've won three major tag team titles together on WWE SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. They even won the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship before the promotion shut down in 2020.

If Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins win the bout, they'll do so via pinfall. Neither superstar is a submission expert. While the two can get down and dirty when necessary, neither superstar tends to cheat. A sky-touching Frog Splash by Montez Ford could see the end of the match.

The Street Profits and The Usos have a lot of history. The two teams have clashed numerous times so far this year, with their match at Money in the Bank arguably stealing the show. While it may be too soon for the two teams to lock horns again, their rivalry may never end.

#3. The New Day may win to reignite their rivalry with The Usos

The New Day

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston make up two-thirds of The New Day. The popular group is arguably one of the most successful stables and tag teams in the past few decades. Collectively, The New Day has held tag team gold on RAW and WWE SmackDow an impressive 11 times. Their success is unparalleled.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are the most likely team to win the match. While they lost to The Viking Raiders recently, their credentials speak for themselves. Kofi or Woods may pull off a fluke pin out of nowhere, as both are good at getting explosive victories nobody sees coming.

The New Day and The Usos have a rivalry that's lasted nearly a decade. The two teams always seem to clash in high stakes competition. Their rivalry has been so fierce that the two teams even competed inside Hell in a Cell. While some fans may be tired of seeing the two go at it, they're both long tenured tandems for a reason. They're great at what they do.

#2. Los Lotharios may pick up a surprising win on WWE SmackDown

Los Lotharios

Only one team in the Fatal 4-Way Match scheduled for WWE SmackDown has yet to win tag team gold. Angel and Humberto Carrillo are cousins, but their family bond hasn't brought them championship success yet. Individually, Angel once held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, but Humberto is yet to win any title at World Wrestling Entertainment.

Humberto and Angel are both excellent athletes, but they've proven to be as devious as they are talented. If Los Lotharios manage to win the Fatal 4-Way match on WWE SmackDown, they'll likely do so by cheating. A win is a win.

Los Lotharios doesn't have much history with The Bloodline's twin brothers. The Usos and The Latin Lovers only clashed once on television and it was earlier this year in a two-minute match. A big-time bout between the two teams could be both fresh and exciting.

#1. Braun Strowman may come out and attack all four teams again on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman and Otis

Braun Strowman made his shocking return on RAW the night after NXT Worlds Collide and two nights after WWE Clash at the Castle. As previously noted, he interferred in the ongoing Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.

There's a chance that the upcoming match on WWE SmackDown will once again be interrupted. The Monster among Men shows wanton disregard for the rules and the wellbeing of other wrestlers. If he wants to crash a segment and attack everybody in his path, he'll do it, and it may happen again.

As much as fans would love to see the popular Braun Strowman appear on WWE SmackDown, they likely won't want to see him interrupt another tag team match. Legends including Vince Russo and Konnan have both spoken out against the finish of the first Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match from last week.

Will a tag team earn a future championship opportunity on WWE SmackDown? Could The Monster Of All Monsters intervene in the bout again? For now, fans will have to wait and find out. If a team does properly leave the match as the winners, The Usos will have their hands full no matter which of the four teams pulls it off.

Who do you think will win the four-team bout set to take place on WWE SmackDown? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

