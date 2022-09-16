"Absolutely terrible" - WWE veteran couldn't believe how bad Braun Strowman's return on RAW was (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo isn't a fan of how Braun Strowman re-debuted in WWE after being released last year.

The Moster Among Men returned to the promotion last week during a four-way tag team match on the red brand. Strowman charged down to the ring and destroyed Chad Gable, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo before taking Otis out. Even the babyfaces weren't spared as Braun sent Angelo Dawkins crashing through the announcer's table.

While many commended the segment, Vince Russo called Strowman's return "terrible" on Sportskeeda's Oh You Didn't Bro. The wrestling veteran wasn't a fan of how the segment went down.

"It was terrible, absolutely terrible. Listen, I put some of the onus on Braun because if I'm Braun and I've been away... I am going to question, before I agree to do anything, 'what are the plans for bringing me back? Lay it out to me.' Many, many, many talents asked me that throughout my career when they were out and they were hurt. I would lay it out to them, we would talk about it. This was horrible. Not weird, not peculiar, absolutely horrible," said Russo. [0:55 to 1:36]

Vince Russo on how WWE should have booked Braun Strowman's return

After criticizing the return, Vince Russo discussed what he would have liked to have seen from Braun Strowman's WWE comeback.

The wrestling veteran said that instead of laying out a few tag teams during a match, he would rather have seen the 'Monster Among Men' come back in a more meaningful and memorable way:

"They should have set the stage where this guy came back in a big, big spot with impact, not laying out four tag teams that don't mean cr*p," Russo added. [1:40 to 1:48]

Braun Strowman also showed up on SmackDown last week, interrupting a promo by Chad Gable and Otis before laying out both men with a powerbomb. It remains to be seen who his first opponent will be in this new tenure.

