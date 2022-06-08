5 potential finishes for Gunther vs. Ricochet on WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Gunther and Ricochet will be colliding on the next episode of WWE SmackDown. Not only will the Austrian powerhouse take on the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, but the title will also be on the line.

Ricochet has held the Intercontinental Championship since March. He defeated Sami Zayn to capture the title. In doing so, he became the first WWE Superstar to hold the United States, Intercontinental, and NXT North American Titles.

Meanwhile, Gunther is the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in WWE history. Since being called up to the main roster, the Ring General has been undefeated.

What will happen when the high-flyer will meets the behemoth? There are numerous routes WWE could take with this match. Could there be a new champion crowned? Perhaps the WWE Universe could see interference from an unlikely suspect?

Below are five potential finishes for Gunther vs. Ricochet on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Drew Gulak disrupts the bout

An unexpected route for this bout could possibly include Drew Gulak. Gulak has had an extremely rough few months in WWE. As he struggled to get regular ring time, he attempted numerous other jobs in the company such as being an interviewer and minding the bell. None of them worked out, and at various points, he was beaten down by superstars, including Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Gulak returned to in-ring action only to face the intimidating Gunther. He's lost to the powerhouse multiple times, even getting chopped backstage once for trying to stick up for himself.

The former Cruiserweight Champion may interfere in the match to prove a point. Ludwig and Gunther have beaten and humiliated Gulak, but he will never quit. If he has to interfere in their match to prove it, that's a risk he may be willing to take.

#4. They could have a non-finish of some kind

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser on WWE SmackDown

WWE may not want to decide on a winner yet. Perhaps the promotion would prefer to stretch the feud out a little longer. This could either lead to a rematch on television or at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

If that is indeed what WWE is aiming for, a non-finish may be their route. Both Gunther and Ricochet brawling outside the ring and getting counted out is an option.

The creative team could also have Gunther get disqualified from beating Ricochet down too aggressively. A DQ or countout finish may not hurt either superstar while pushing the story ahead for another week.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser might interrupt the match

While there are numerous options for a non-finish available, there's a likelihood that whatever happens is partly due to Ludwig Kaiser, Gunther's associate. The pair were part of Imperium together and then joined Friday Night SmackDown simultaneously.

Kaiser is a talented in-ring worker in is own right, but thus far, his role on the main roster has been primarily as Gunther's spokesman. The superstar hasn't had to help the Austrian powerhouse often, but if Ricochet poses too much of a threat, that is exactly what may play out here.

Ludwig could cause Ricochet to be counted out. He could also attack the Intercontinental Champion in front of the referee and cause Gunther to be disqualified. For now, it would be wise for the WWE Universe to keep an eye on him and see what he may be up to.

#2. Ricochet defeats Gunther clean

WWE SmackDown's Ricochet during an interview

One possible outcome in the bout between Ricochet and Gunther may upset some fans. While The Ring General has thus far been booked as a dominant figure on SmackDown, there's a chance that comes to an end when he takes on the Intercontinental Champion.

It is possible that the One and Only will defeat Gunther cleanly in the middle of the ring. It could be from one of his finishing maneuvers, or it could be from a quick roll-up of some kind.

If this is the route WWE takes, Gunther's momentum will be slowed down considerably. It could potentially be a major gamble. The decision could show faith in Ricochet, but it would likely do more damage to Gunther.

#1. Gunther wins the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

Gunther in action on SmackDown

Ricochet is a great wrestler. He is flashy and exciting. He's also an incredible athlete. With that being said, he may need to lose the championship on SmackDown. Not because he isn't worthy of holding gold, but because Gunther is the better option as champion.

The Ring General is the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in history. Had he stuck around on the NXT brand longer, he would likely have captured gold there too. If the dominant powerhouse is booked correctly, he will devastate the locker room. It starts with a definitive win over Ricochet on WWE SmackDown.

The Austrian powerhouse may not need a distraction to beat Ricochet. Gunther could simply use his power, ring expertise, and striking ability to level the current champion.

