Scheduled match changed into a six-man tag, 1-time champion to attack star - 5 potential finishes for Johnny Gargano vs. Otis on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to feature a big-time bout featuring the recently returned Johnny Gargano. The former NXT Champion is set to go one-on-one with the Alpha Academy's Otis.

The other member of the Alpha Academy, Chad Gable, will also have his hands full this week when he takes on Braun Strowman.

Gargano made his triumphant return to WWE on the August 22nd edition of WWE RAW. His first match back with the company took place on September 12th, when he defeated Chad Gable.

The former NXT North American champion and Kevin Owens then went on to defeat the team both in tag team action and in a six-man tag team competition.

While Gargano had luck on his side while battling Gable and the duo in the tag team competition, Otis will prove to be a significant challenge for the former NXT Champion. Can Johnny manage to topple the massive Otis when they clash on WWE RAW? How might the match end?

Below are five potential finishes for Johnny Gargano vs. Otis on WWE RAW.

#5. The WWE RAW bout may end with a countout

While fans typically prefer to see matches won by pinfall or submission, that sometimes isn't the direction a wrestling match takes. Some bouts end with disqualification or countout, and some even occasionally end by referee stoppage.

A possible scenario for the upcoming WWE RAW match could see Johnny Gargano win by countout. If he manages to incapacitate the powerful Otis outside the ring, the smaller Gargano may be unable to lift the heavyweight up.

Otis is heavy, and with the way the powerhouse's weight is distributed, momentum will likely not be on Johnny's side. As a result, he may be unable to get Otis in the ring by a count of ten. While Gargano likely wouldn't want to win by countout, a win is a win.

#4. Otis may outmatch Gargano and pin him

Alpha Academy

Johnny Gargano has been on a roll since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, but there's no guarantee that his success won't stop on WWE RAW. Otis may be the right person to slow any momentum Johnny Wrestling has.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion is billed at 5 feet 10 inches tall and 360 pounds. On top of his size, he's incredibly strong, with a history of amateur wrestling and weight lifting.

While Gargano has an experienced edge and far more accolades to his name, he may be unable to find an answer on how to beat the former Heavy Machinery member. Don't be surprised if Otis hits a massive slam or even a Vader Bomb to win the match.

#3. Austin Theory may smash Johnny with the Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE RAW

Austin Theory

Another possible finish to the upcoming bout between Otis and Johnny Gargano is that the match will end in disqualification. If this happens, there's a chance it'll be due to an attack by Austin Theory.

Theory is the current Mr. Money in the Bank. While he interrupted Gargano when he returned to WWE RAW a few weeks ago, this was not the first time the two came face-to-face; their history dates back much further than that.

Both men were part of a group called The Way in NXT, Candace LeRae, and Indi Hartwell were also part of the stable.

The 25-year-old's attitude has pushed Johnny away, but Gargano has regularly gotten the upper hand whenever they interact. Theory may finally put an end to the constant comeuppance by attacking Gargano with his briefcase. If he does it within the referee's sights, Johnny will win by DQ. Otis may pick up a big win if he does it behind the ref's back.

#2. Johnny Gargano may pin Otis

Johnny Gargano diving onto Otis

As mentioned above, Johnny Gargano has been on a roll since returning to WWE. He's competed in three televised matches since appearing on WWE RAW for the first time this year in August, and he's walked away with a win each time.

Meanwhile, Alpha Academy is on a losing streak. With the exception of a six-man tag team bout, the duo have effectively lost every televised match they've had since February 2022. They picked up a handful of wins on Thursday night's Main Event, but that's the extent of their recent victories.

As talented as Otis is, and despite his size advantage, the upcoming bout may not end well for him. Things are even less in his favor as Chad Gable may not be ringside for the bout due to his match against Braun Strowman. Without Gable's intellect, the former Heavy Machinery member will likely be pinned by Johnny Wrestling.

#1. The match may end in chaos and turn into a six-man tag team match on WWE RAW

There's a chance that the bout between Otis and Johnny Gargano won't end up having a finish at all. Instead, the match may change from a singles contest to either a tag team match or a six-man tag team match.

Braun Strowman and Chad Gable are also set to collide on the card. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano have been actively united as of late. Theory has been teaming up with Alpha Academy.

If chaos erupts, WWE officials may choose to combine the two singles matches scheduled for WWE RAW into one or use all six competitors in a six-man tag team match.

Alpha Academy will likely have the edge if a tag team match is made as Gargano and Strowman may lack tag team chemistry. Owens and Gargano's bond may be enough for the trio to stand tall if the bout becomes a six-man tag team match.

Johnny Gargano battling a bigger opponent isn't new, but Otis will still make for an imposing challenge. Will Johnny Wrestling be able to top Alpha Academy's big-man on WWE RAW? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Do you think Johnny Gargano will be able to defeat the much larger Otis when the two clash on WWE RAW? Give your thoughts in the comments section down below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far