White Rabbit teaser to interrupt match, three-man stable officially forms - 5 potential finishes for Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to play host to a one-on-one battle between Braun Strowman and Alpha Academy's Chad Gable.

The Monster Among Men made his return to WWE on the September 5th edition of RAW. The big man was released from his contract a year prior but instantly made a splash in his return by laying out several tag teams and security.

Otis and Chad Gable, collectively known as Alpha Academy, were two of the victims of Braun's rampage. Over the past month, the team has attempted to jump or even compete against Strowman, but they've always failed to leave much of an impact on the gigantic man.

Will Chad Gable find a way to stop the unstoppable giant when they clash on WWE RAW? Will Otis or even another superstar potentially interfere? How could the White Rabbit teasers potentially play into the bout?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable on WWE RAW.

#5. Otis will attack Braun, causing a disqualification on WWE RAW

Otis splashing Montez Ford

Chad Gable is a smart competitor and throughout his time with World Wrestling Entertainment, he's rarely traveled alone. Before his run on NXT, he had a stable at live events. On NXT, he formed American Alpha with Jason Jordan, which lasted for quite some time.

He later formed a tag team with Robert Roode and the two found championship success. After a solo run, he moved onto The Alpha Academy alongside Otis. Gable often doesn't ride solo, so when he takes on Braun Strowman, Otis will surely be ringside for the bout.

If things turn ugly for Chad, and they likely will, Otis may interfere in the match and attack the monstrous Braun. While it will close Chad a win, it may spare him pain.

#4. Austin Theory may aid The Alpha Academy and beat down the big man, officially making them a stable

Otis may not be the only star to have Chad Gable's back. While the Alpha Academy is a proven commodity as a duo, the pair have often hung out with Austin Theory of WWE RAW.

Theory is considered the future of the pro wrestling industry in the minds of some fans. While he's found solo success as both a United States Champion and Mr. Money in the Bank, he is often seen aligned with Gable and Otis on television.

While their alliance may be short-lived and unofficial, there's a chance the trio will officially develop into a faction. If the plan is to develop into an official group, the three may attack Strowman before officially declaring themselves as one.

Just as with an Otis attack, it will lead to a disqualification loss for Gable, but the impact will be felt throughout the WWE RAW locker room.

#3. Chad Gable could win under dubious means on WWE RAW

Chad Gable @WWEGable



Sure, I was a bit nervous about this match at first, until I remembered… I’ve known Braun Strowman longer than anyone in WWE.



The advantage is mine.



See you Monday, Minnesota. 🏽 This Monday, on #WWERaw Sure, I was a bit nervous about this match at first, until I remembered… I’ve known Braun Strowman longer than anyone in WWE.The advantage is mine.See you Monday, Minnesota. This Monday, on #WWERaw Sure, I was a bit nervous about this match at first, until I remembered… I’ve known Braun Strowman longer than anyone in WWE. The advantage is mine. See you Monday, Minnesota. ✌🏽 https://t.co/6L90wVv9ye

Fans will undoubtedly be going into the WWE RAW bout between Chad Gable and Braun Strowman expecting a victory for the big man. Gable is one of the most underrated superstars, but despite his talent, his win-loss record leaves much to be desired.

Gable a former Olympian and collegiate wrestler. In the pro wrestling world, he's captured tag team gold on every brand he's been on. He is supremely talented and should not be underestimated.

Most importantly, Gable is smart and his genius intellect could help him devise a devious plan to defeat Strowman. He could trick the big man into getting himself disqualified or do something that ends with Braun being counted out by the referee. A win is a win as far as Gable is concerned.

#2. Braun Strowman may pin Chad Gable after a somewhat quick fight

Braun Strowman kicking Chad Gable

The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman is billed as standing at a staggering 6 foot eight inches in height. He also weighs close to 400 pounds and is a physical specimen.

Chad Gable is billed at five foot eight inches in height, a full foot shorter than Strowman. He's billed at 202 pounds, nearly half of what Braun Strowman's announced weight is.

While Gable is an incredible wrestler, the size difference between the two stars may be too much for the Olympian to handle. When Strowman and the former Shorty G clash on WWE RAW, Braun may slam Chad and beat him quickly. A pinfall victory from Braun feels like the most likely scenario.

#1. White Rabbit teasers may disrupt the match during WWE RAW

The White Rabbit teaser

The White Rabbit teasers continue to have fans in a frenzy. The hype began when WWE started playing "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane during commercial breaks and at live events. This led to more cryptic hints that have led to many fans believing Bray Wyatt is returning to the company.

For now, the truth behind the mysterious vignettes remains clouded. While the latest hints may point to a reveal at Extreme Rules, there's no confirmation yet. The creepy White Rabbit could be revealed at any point.

When Braun Strowman and Chad Gable clash on WWE RAW, a new White Rabbit teaser could potentially interrupt the match. There's even a chance that the mysterious White Rabbit will reveal themselves.

If the person behind the tease is indeed The Eater Of Worlds, his history with Braun makes the involvement in this bout logical. Be it reforming an old faction or renewing an old rivalry, The White Rabbit may cause a non-finish for the upcoming WWE RAW match.

Could the White Rabbit teaser interrupt the upcoming bout between Braun Strowman and Chad Gable? Could the match end as most fans expect? WWE RAW has been a compelling show as of late, making it difficult to predict just how the bout will end. Regardless, fans will likely be in for a treat.

How do you expect the upcoming WWE RAW bout between Braun Strowman and Chad Gable to end? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far