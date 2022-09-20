"This is Bray Wyatt" - Twitter is convinced former WWE Champion is returning on SmackDown; could target 37-year-old performer

Rumors of Bray Wyatt's (real-life Windham Rotunda) potential WWE return have intensified after a few subtle hints were dropped on this week's episode of RAW. Twitter went into a frenzy following the hints, with fans speculating on the former world champion attacking Karrion Kross.
It's no secret that The Eater of Worlds has been the talk of the town in recent days owing to rampant speculation about his return. Though a recent report indicated that his discussions with WWE had "stalled," the latest hints dropped by the company on the Monday night show suggest otherwise.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted a QR code with "Come with Me" written on top of it in a backstage segment featuring Austin Theory on RAW. Scanning the code directs one to a video referencing the song, White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane. For those unaware, the psychedelic rock song was played during many WWE Live Events recently, with fans assuming it was a hint of Bray Wyatt's return.
Apart from the White Rabbit hint, the video ends with "9.23" appearing on the screen, which could mean September 23, the date of this week's SmackDown. However, the biggest tease of the night was during the main event between Bayley and Alexa Bliss, with lights flickering at one point in the match.
With so much to decipher and unpack, Twitter had a field day, with fans coming forward in droves to share their reactions to the teases. Many seem convinced that the former WWE star is returning on SmackDown, with some even cooking up potential scenarios for him, including a feud with Karrion Kross.
Bray Wyatt's return could boost WWE's momentum.
It's safe to say that if The Eater of Worlds happens to appear on this week's SmackDown, the reaction from fans will blow the roof off.
Bray Wyatt is massively popular, and his return would only further boost WWE's wave of positive momentum over the last few weeks. There are loads of storyline possibilities that the promotion can explore for Wyatt.
From challenging Roman Reigns to a battle with Kross to a feud with Braun Strowman, there are endless directions that WWE could head in.
The lights turning on and off in an instant during the main event featuring Alexa Bliss could also be a hint that the former world champion will return to team up with his former partner. It has been reported that The Goddess will undergo a gimmick change and will have a darker persona.
It remains to be seen what will transpire on SmackDown this week as the wrestling world waits with bated breath.
What do you make of Bray Wyatt's return rumors? Do you see him appearing on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.
