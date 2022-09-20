"This is Bray Wyatt" - Twitter is convinced former WWE Champion is returning on SmackDown; could target 37-year-old performer

Rumors of Bray Wyatt's (real-life Windham Rotunda) potential WWE return have intensified after a few subtle hints were dropped on this week's episode of RAW. Twitter went into a frenzy following the hints, with fans speculating on the former world champion attacking Karrion Kross.

It's no secret that The Eater of Worlds has been the talk of the town in recent days owing to rampant speculation about his return. Though a recent report indicated that his discussions with WWE had "stalled," the latest hints dropped by the company on the Monday night show suggest otherwise.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a QR code with "Come with Me" written on top of it in a backstage segment featuring Austin Theory on RAW. Scanning the code directs one to a video referencing the song, White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane. For those unaware, the psychedelic rock song was played during many WWE Live Events recently, with fans assuming it was a hint of Bray Wyatt's return.

Apart from the White Rabbit hint, the video ends with "9.23" appearing on the screen, which could mean September 23, the date of this week's SmackDown. However, the biggest tease of the night was during the main event between Bayley and Alexa Bliss, with lights flickering at one point in the match.

With so much to decipher and unpack, Twitter had a field day, with fans coming forward in droves to share their reactions to the teases. Many seem convinced that the former WWE star is returning on SmackDown, with some even cooking up potential scenarios for him, including a feud with Karrion Kross.

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime



It's 9.23 at 9:23



So September 23 at 9:23 PM, This Friday on #WWERaw For everyone confused by the ending to the Bray Wyatt riddle...It's 9.23 at 9:23So September 23 at 9:23 PM, This Friday on #SmackDown For everyone confused by the ending to the Bray Wyatt riddle...It's 9.23 at 9:23 So September 23 at 9:23 PM, This Friday on #SmackDown #WWERaw https://t.co/ZgoYMmAPWu

Dandy Orton @TheShiniestDan2 I know for a fact the White Rabbit stuff is about Bray Wyatt.



From the red circle & other wordly themes, to his mask designers sharing teasers.



Plus, primary suspect Karrion Kross mentioning that he isn't behind it throws any connections with his LU gimmick out the window. I know for a fact the White Rabbit stuff is about Bray Wyatt.From the red circle & other wordly themes, to his mask designers sharing teasers.Plus, primary suspect Karrion Kross mentioning that he isn't behind it throws any connections with his LU gimmick out the window. https://t.co/uqB9WYGIqs

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny Y’all gonna be REALLY disappointed when Joe Gacy debuts on Friday instead of Bray Wyatt returning aren’t you? Y’all gonna be REALLY disappointed when Joe Gacy debuts on Friday instead of Bray Wyatt returning aren’t you? 😞 https://t.co/EHkr3oI9BK

Matthew Montes @wrestlingfan668 I feel like after The Fiend Bray Wyatt return He is going to be in a big storyline with Alexa Bliss I feel it I feel like after The Fiend Bray Wyatt return He is going to be in a big storyline with Alexa Bliss I feel it

Wrestlebuddy @Wrestle_buddy



- The Red Circle

- The Font.

- Wyatt was EATER of the Worlds.

- Reddit Puzzle indicates the White Rabbit.

- His Twitter Bio changed

- Lights flickering during Alexa Bliss match

- Kross is already on TV, these teases makes no sense for him. White Rabbit is Bray Wyatt.- The Red Circle- The Font.- Wyatt was EATER of the Worlds.- Reddit Puzzle indicates the White Rabbit.- His Twitter Bio changed- Lights flickering during Alexa Bliss match- Kross is already on TV, these teases makes no sense for him. White Rabbit is Bray Wyatt. - The Red Circle ⭕- The Font. - Wyatt was EATER of the Worlds.- Reddit Puzzle indicates the White Rabbit. - His Twitter Bio changed - Lights flickering during Alexa Bliss match- Kross is already on TV, these teases makes no sense for him. https://t.co/tVP8jmx7Tc

WDS @WDSWWE



The reason I say that is I think his return should be a bigger deal and possibly on PPV!



(It's advertised as 9:23... which is



#WWE My hope is this White Rabbit thing is not Bray Wyatt!The reason I say that is I think his return should be a bigger deal and possibly on PPV!(It's advertised as 9:23... which is #SmackDown on Friday) #WWE RAW My hope is this White Rabbit thing is not Bray Wyatt!The reason I say that is I think his return should be a bigger deal and possibly on PPV!(It's advertised as 9:23... which is #SmackDown on Friday)#WWE #WWERAW

Bray Wyatt's return could boost WWE's momentum.

It's safe to say that if The Eater of Worlds happens to appear on this week's SmackDown, the reaction from fans will blow the roof off.

Bray Wyatt is massively popular, and his return would only further boost WWE's wave of positive momentum over the last few weeks. There are loads of storyline possibilities that the promotion can explore for Wyatt.

From challenging Roman Reigns to a battle with Kross to a feud with Braun Strowman, there are endless directions that WWE could head in.

The lights turning on and off in an instant during the main event featuring Alexa Bliss could also be a hint that the former world champion will return to team up with his former partner. It has been reported that The Goddess will undergo a gimmick change and will have a darker persona.

It remains to be seen what will transpire on SmackDown this week as the wrestling world waits with bated breath.

What do you make of Bray Wyatt's return rumors? Do you see him appearing on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

