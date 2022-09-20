WWE RAW Results: WWE teases mysterious character; Rollins sets up brutal gimmick match - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (September 19, 2022)

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with the United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

WWE RAW Results (September 19th, 2022): Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins - United States Championship match

Rollins focused on disabling Lashley's right arm early on with submission moves. Rollins transitioned from the bicep slicer to the triangle lock before Lashley lifted him up and dropped him, breaking the hold. Lashley was sent outside and Rollins hit two dives before being sent into the ring post.

Back after a break on RAW, Lashley was in control and hit some clotheslines in the corner before getting a neckbreaker. Rollins got caught on the ropes but managed to turn it into a buckle bomb before getting a near fall off a splash. Lashley got a powerslam but his spear was met with a pedigree from Rollins.

Lashley managed to kick out and dodged a stomp before locking in the Hurt Lock. Rollins tried to reverse it before the hold was broken. Rollins was about to get the finish when Riddle made his entrance and the distraction allowed Lashley to get the spear for the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins to retain the United States Championship

Grade: B+

Damage CTRL were out next on RAW to celebrate their tag title win. They rolled up in a utility vehicle with neon lights on it before heading to the ring. Bayley antagonized the crowd before IYO SKY thanked her for bringing the team together.

Dakota said that Alexa, Asuka, and Bianca were not needed in the division anymore, now that Damage CTRL was here. Belair, Bliss, and Asuka walked out and headed to the ring as Bayley made fun of them some more.

Alexa challenged Bayley to a match right before attacking her. Damage CTRL were driven out of the ring by Bianca and friends before we headed for a break on RAW.

Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens on RAW

Theory attacked Owens before the match began and sent him into the barricades outside. After the match started, Owens took Theory down with a spear and unloaded on him on the mat. Austin sent KO into the corner and got some kicks in before driving his knee into Owens' head.

Theory took Owens outside and sent him into the announcers' desk but KO turned it around and sent him into the barricades and announcers' desk as well. Back after a break on RAW, Owens got a big DDT followed by a moonsault for a near fall.

Gargano showed up at ringside and stole the Money in the Bank briefcase, causing a distraction as Owens got a superkick and a cannonball. Owens followed up with the pop-up powerbomb before getting the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

After the match, Gargano was in the ring and dropped the MITB briefcase on top of Theory before walking out.

Grade: B

Riddle was backstage and said that he will keep haunting Rollins till he gets his rematch.

The Street Profits vs. The Brawling Brutes on RAW

Butch and Ridge Holland were on RAW and said that they were putting the entire locker room on notice. The Street Profits came out to interrupt the duo and we headed for an impromptu match. Dawkins and Holland kicked things off and the Brutes were in control early on after managing to isolate Angelo.

Ford finally came in with the tag and got a superkick but was taken down with a clothesline from Holland. The Brutes caught Ford on the apron and hit Sheamus' trademark chops before we headed for a break.

Back on the show, Butch had a triangle hold locked in on Dawkins but he turned it into a double-team move for a near fall. The Profits tried for another double-team move on Ridge but Butch broke Montez's fingers. Ridge took Dawkins down with a powerslam after a roundhouse from Butch before getting the win.

Result: The Brawling Brutes def. The Street Profits

Grade: B-

Rey Mysterio was backstage and said that he was still willing to work things out with Dominik.

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano were approached by Alpha Academy and they teased a future tag teammatch.

WWE @WWE



@FightOwensFight @JohnnyGargano #WWERaw Sounds like we've got some HOMETOWN DILEMMA! Now hold on a minute...... Sounds like we've got some HOMETOWN DILEMMA! Now hold on a minute......@FightOwensFight @JohnnyGargano #WWERaw https://t.co/XKcuWv5AXN

Judgment Day were out next and they talked about how great Dominik was for standing up to his dad before Rhea said that she was proud of him. The crowd booed Dom as he cut a promo.

Dominik called The Judgment Day his real family before we headed for the following match.

Rey Mysterio & Riddle vs. The Judgment Day on RAW

Balor and Riddle kicked off the match and Balor tried for a trio of suplexes but Riddle countered the third. Damian and Balor isolated Rey and Priest dropped him on the turnbuckles before getting a near fall.

Riddle came in and set up both Balor and Priest on either corner before taking them both out. Riddle got a near fall on Balor off a Broton before heading up top but missing the Floating Bro. Priest was back in and chokeslammed Riddle off the apron.

Back after the break, Rhea wiped Riddle out at ringside before Damian got a near fall on him in the ring. Priest took the Bro to Sleep before the tags were made before Rey got the 619 on Balor.

Rollins came in at ringside with a steel chair to derail the match but Rey chased him off. Dominik tried to taunt Rey to hit him with the chair but he refused and headed back to the ring. In the ring, Balor and Damian got the South of Heaven - Coupe de Grace combo before getting the pin.

Result: Judgment Day def. Rey Mysterio & Riddle

Grade: B

Riddle and Rollins were in a backstage brawl and Seth yelled that he accepted the rematch as they were being held back by officials. Riddle yelled out that he wanted an Extreme Rules Fight Pit as the show continued.

The Miz was out next with Ciampa and was disturbed about his stalker situation. Miz called Lumis out but no one was seen at the entrance.

As Miz went on to make fun of Lumis, the latter appeared from out of the ring and tried to drag him down. Ciampa managed to save the Miz before Lumis disappeared back under the ring.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles got into a tense confrontation backstage and Finn told Balor that he was still welcome to join the Judgment Day.

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley on RAW

Bayley took control of the match early on and the match went outside before Alexa hit a big senton off the announcers' desk. They took each other out with clotheslines and the lights went dark for a bit, further teasing a possible Wyatt return.

The two traded covers for a bit before Bayley hit the Bayley to belly for a near fall. Belair interrupted by breaking a pin before a brawl broke out at ringside. Bliss got a DDT in the ring but Kai and SKY knocked Alexa off the ropes. Bayley got the Roseplant off the distraction and got the win.

Result: Bayley def. Alexa Bliss

Damage CTRL unloaded on Bianca and friends after the match. The heels were beating up Asuka when Bianca tried to sneak up behind Bayley but got taken out. Bayley dropped Belair and said that she wanted the RAW Women's Title at Extreme Rules as the show went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode grade: B+

We got some big moments tonight on RAW with WWE teasing some big reveal, possibly for this week's episode of SmackDown. Riddle and Rollins' rematch was made official while The Judgement Day got a big win on tonight's episode.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far