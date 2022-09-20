Create

WWE RAW Results: WWE teases mysterious character; Rollins sets up brutal gimmick match - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (September 19, 2022)

We got big surprises tonight on RAW as we head for Extreme Rules!
We got big surprises tonight on RAW as we head for Extreme Rules!
Jojo
Jojo
ANALYST
Modified Sep 20, 2022 08:47 AM IST

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with the United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

Can @WWERollins become a two-time #USChampion TONIGHT on #WWERaw?@fightbobby puts the title on the line RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/8xJUeLzTyN

WWE RAW Results (September 19th, 2022): Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins - United States Championship match

#USChampion @fightbobby just showed @WWERollins how POWERFUL he is! 😲#WWERaw https://t.co/scAZP1jTXC

Rollins focused on disabling Lashley's right arm early on with submission moves. Rollins transitioned from the bicep slicer to the triangle lock before Lashley lifted him up and dropped him, breaking the hold. Lashley was sent outside and Rollins hit two dives before being sent into the ring post.

Putting it all on the line! #WWE #WWERaw @WWERollins @fightbobby https://t.co/sW0QdL5wgL

Back after a break on RAW, Lashley was in control and hit some clotheslines in the corner before getting a neckbreaker. Rollins got caught on the ropes but managed to turn it into a buckle bomb before getting a near fall off a splash. Lashley got a powerslam but his spear was met with a pedigree from Rollins.

Rule #1: Never take your eyes off the prize, @WWERollins! #WWE #WWERaw @fightbobby @SuperKingofBros https://t.co/k6OSkjUPzj

Lashley managed to kick out and dodged a stomp before locking in the Hurt Lock. Rollins tried to reverse it before the hold was broken. Rollins was about to get the finish when Riddle made his entrance and the distraction allowed Lashley to get the spear for the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Seth Rollins to retain the United States Championship

Can @WWERollins solve this RIDDLE?@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw https://t.co/eekagyTHd0

Grade: B+

Let's party! 🎉 #WWE #WWERaw @shirai_io @ImKingKota @itsBayleyWWE https://t.co/o37jFUVRK8

Damage CTRL were out next on RAW to celebrate their tag title win. They rolled up in a utility vehicle with neon lights on it before heading to the ring. Bayley antagonized the crowd before IYO SKY thanked her for bringing the team together.

"Get in champs, we're going to #WWERaw!"What an entrance from #DamageCTRL! https://t.co/A7Xs3G4K59

Dakota said that Alexa, Asuka, and Bianca were not needed in the division anymore, now that Damage CTRL was here. Belair, Bliss, and Asuka walked out and headed to the ring as Bayley made fun of them some more.

.@BiancaBelairWWE @WWEAsuka and @AlexaBliss_WWE have heard enough!#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/C0g34VXRs6

Alexa challenged Bayley to a match right before attacking her. Damage CTRL were driven out of the ring by Bianca and friends before we headed for a break on RAW.

TONIGHT on #WWERaw@AlexaBliss_WWE vs. @itsBayleyWWE! https://t.co/7xFJxJZv7P

Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens on RAW

It's quickly getting heated between @_Theory1 and @FightOwensFight on #WWERaw! https://t.co/Ziyrbdo3l1

Theory attacked Owens before the match began and sent him into the barricades outside. After the match started, Owens took Theory down with a spear and unloaded on him on the mat. Austin sent KO into the corner and got some kicks in before driving his knee into Owens' head.

Clear the deck! #WWE #WWERaw @FightOwensFight @_Theory1 @JohnnyGargano https://t.co/66sbcrNS7U

Theory took Owens outside and sent him into the announcers' desk but KO turned it around and sent him into the barricades and announcers' desk as well. Back after a break on RAW, Owens got a big DDT followed by a moonsault for a near fall.

JOHNNY IN THE BANK 👀#WWERaw #WWE @JohnnyGargano https://t.co/KZe0zgB7Fu

Gargano showed up at ringside and stole the Money in the Bank briefcase, causing a distraction as Owens got a superkick and a cannonball. Owens followed up with the pop-up powerbomb before getting the win.

That's what you get, @_Theory1!#WWERaw https://t.co/JeXrPOJ4ty

Result: Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

After the match, Gargano was in the ring and dropped the MITB briefcase on top of Theory before walking out.

DING. 😂@JohnnyGargano #WWERaw https://t.co/6OzZuaSApT

Grade: B

Riddle was backstage and said that he will keep haunting Rollins till he gets his rematch.

.@SuperKingofBros is NOT done with @WWERollins!#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/5meInZZmho

The Street Profits vs. The Brawling Brutes on RAW

Welcome to FIGHT NIGHT RAW!@RidgeWWE and Butch just crashed #WWERaw! https://t.co/lg0X5JlqtY

Butch and Ridge Holland were on RAW and said that they were putting the entire locker room on notice. The Street Profits came out to interrupt the duo and we headed for an impromptu match. Dawkins and Holland kicked things off and the Brutes were in control early on after managing to isolate Angelo.

Another QR code at 9:23? 👀#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/nZOhkyM8yk

Ford finally came in with the tag and got a superkick but was taken down with a clothesline from Holland. The Brutes caught Ford on the apron and hit Sheamus' trademark chops before we headed for a break.

This must make @WWESheamus REAL proud right now!#WWERaw https://t.co/DGRlCr8d1Y

Back on the show, Butch had a triangle hold locked in on Dawkins but he turned it into a double-team move for a near fall. The Profits tried for another double-team move on Ridge but Butch broke Montez's fingers. Ridge took Dawkins down with a powerslam after a roundhouse from Butch before getting the win.

Result: The Brawling Brutes def. The Street Profits

Are we looking at the next Undisputed #WWE Tag Team Champions? 👀#WWERaw https://t.co/TGUtS7ux2X

Grade: B-

Rey Mysterio was backstage and said that he was still willing to work things out with Dominik.

.@SuperKingofBros has got @reymysterio's back against #JudgmentDay! #WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/G5zs2kOX6N

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano were approached by Alpha Academy and they teased a future tag teammatch.

Sounds like we've got some HOMETOWN DILEMMA! Now hold on a minute......@FightOwensFight @JohnnyGargano #WWERaw https://t.co/XKcuWv5AXN

Judgment Day were out next and they talked about how great Dominik was for standing up to his dad before Rhea said that she was proud of him. The crowd booed Dom as he cut a promo.

#TheJudgmentDay has arrived on #WWERaw. https://t.co/ZZdOGEZzXA

Dominik called The Judgment Day his real family before we headed for the following match.

.@DomMysterio35 is getting boo'd the hell out! #WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/0I3hEOPpuc

Rey Mysterio & Riddle vs. The Judgment Day on RAW

Has #TheJudgmentDay met their match against @reymysterio & @FinnBalor on #WWERaw? https://t.co/nEytZdeQBT

Balor and Riddle kicked off the match and Balor tried for a trio of suplexes but Riddle countered the third. Damian and Balor isolated Rey and Priest dropped him on the turnbuckles before getting a near fall.

Damn! #WWE #WWERaw @ArcherOfInfamy @SuperKingofBros https://t.co/LzHZhJeA0c

Riddle came in and set up both Balor and Priest on either corner before taking them both out. Riddle got a near fall on Balor off a Broton before heading up top but missing the Floating Bro. Priest was back in and chokeslammed Riddle off the apron.

😲😲😲@RheaRipley_WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/PynJI9mj1R

Back after the break, Rhea wiped Riddle out at ringside before Damian got a near fall on him in the ring. Priest took the Bro to Sleep before the tags were made before Rey got the 619 on Balor.

It's @WWERollins!#WWERaw https://t.co/79C8WNfw6s

Rollins came in at ringside with a steel chair to derail the match but Rey chased him off. Dominik tried to taunt Rey to hit him with the chair but he refused and headed back to the ring. In the ring, Balor and Damian got the South of Heaven - Coupe de Grace combo before getting the pin.

Result: Judgment Day def. Rey Mysterio & Riddle

Judgment Day pick up the W!#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/iWA0WUL561

Grade: B

Riddle and Rollins were in a backstage brawl and Seth yelled that he accepted the rematch as they were being held back by officials. Riddle yelled out that he wanted an Extreme Rules Fight Pit as the show continued.

.@WWERollins just got invited into the FIGHT PIT at #ExtremeRules!@SuperKingofBros https://t.co/qSSE4cRkFE

The Miz was out next with Ciampa and was disturbed about his stalker situation. Miz called Lumis out but no one was seen at the entrance.

Hold up, @mikethemiz vs. Stuart?!@Minions #WWERaw https://t.co/6TRGxBWTHZ

As Miz went on to make fun of Lumis, the latter appeared from out of the ring and tried to drag him down. Ciampa managed to save the Miz before Lumis disappeared back under the ring.

Woahwoahwoahwoahwoahwoahwoah! 😱😱😱😱😱😱#WWERaw https://t.co/miNbVs2hOx

Finn Balor and AJ Styles got into a tense confrontation backstage and Finn told Balor that he was still welcome to join the Judgment Day.

Should @AJStylesOrg join #TheJudgmentDay?#WWERaw https://t.co/91f8KEroIx

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley on RAW

Bitter rivals @AlexaBliss_WWE and @itsBayleyWWE meet on #WWERaw! https://t.co/9zVTkIfT3c

Bayley took control of the match early on and the match went outside before Alexa hit a big senton off the announcers' desk. They took each other out with clotheslines and the lights went dark for a bit, further teasing a possible Wyatt return.

.@WWEAsuka babysitting Lilly is adorable 🥺#WWERAW #WWE https://t.co/jPMMSSYRVY

The two traded covers for a bit before Bayley hit the Bayley to belly for a near fall. Belair interrupted by breaking a pin before a brawl broke out at ringside. Bliss got a DDT in the ring but Kai and SKY knocked Alexa off the ropes. Bayley got the Roseplant off the distraction and got the win.

Result: Bayley def. Alexa Bliss

"I want the #WWERaw #WomensTitle at #ExtremeRules!"@itsBayleyWWE sends a message to the champ following a vicious attack. https://t.co/sU3H2lOzFt

Damage CTRL unloaded on Bianca and friends after the match. The heels were beating up Asuka when Bianca tried to sneak up behind Bayley but got taken out. Bayley dropped Belair and said that she wanted the RAW Women's Title at Extreme Rules as the show went off the air.

"I'm in CONTROL now, Bianca!"@itsBayleyWWE wants the #RAW Women's Title at Extreme Rules!#WWERAW #WWE https://t.co/dDMEryTnbE

Grade: B+

Episode grade: B+

We got some big moments tonight on RAW with WWE teasing some big reveal, possibly for this week's episode of SmackDown. Riddle and Rollins' rematch was made official while The Judgement Day got a big win on tonight's episode.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

Edited by Debottam Saha

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...