Alexa Bliss to undergo an interesting character change - Reports

Monday Night RAW star Alexa Bliss is reportedly set to undergo a character change again.

A multi-time women's champion, Bliss had a dark supernatural character during her alliance with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt last year. Even after the latter's release, Bliss, accompanied by her creepy doll Lilly, kept portraying the sinister character. However, she took a hiatus and returned to WWE earlier this year with a new babyface character and theme music.

According to a new report by Xero News, Alexa Bliss is again set to have a character change. The report adds that WWE is again planning to give her "a darker persona."

Alexa Bliss recently commented on her previous dark character

The Goddess won over the hearts of fans and critics with her performance during the alliance with The Fiend. Bliss did complete justice to her supernatural character and was highly praised for its portrayal.

After Bray Wyatt's release, there were divided opinions about WWE continuing with the supernatural character of Bliss. While some felt it didn't fit well after The Fiend's departure, others still loved it.

The RAW star recently responded to a fan on Twitter, revealing that she also misses her dark character.

Over the last couple of months, Alexa Bliss has allied with former Royal Rumble winner Asuka. The two recently teamed up with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Clash at the Castle to take on the trio of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai but lost to them.

The Goddess recently also teased chasing the RAW Women's Title, but there is no confirmation yet on when/if she will challenge Bianca Belair. It is to be seen how WWE brings back her dark persona and how the fans react to it.

With the rumors of Bray Wyatt possibly returning to WWE, could we see a reunion of The Fiend and dark Bliss? Sound off in the comments below!

