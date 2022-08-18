"Everyone for themselves" - Former RAW Women's Champion puts Bianca Belair on notice ahead of Clash at the Castle

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has put current current champ Bianca Belair on notice.

Bliss, who is a five-time Women's Champion in WWE, will be teaming up with Asuka and Belair to take on the newly-formed trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at the upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle, which will emanate live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

She will also be teaming up with The Empress of Tomorrow to take on Kai and SKY in the first semi-final of the ongoing tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions on next week's RAW. The 31-year old last held a world title in WWE in 2018.

Alexa recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she talked about her championship aspirations:

"I still have the goal of being the top of the women's division again. You know, it's been a long time, it's been about four years since I've held a singles championship for the women's division, and I look forward to changing that as soon as I can," she said. "And whether that's against Bianca or anyone else on the roster. But right now, we're all tagging together and seeing how that goes at Clash [at the Castle], and then after that, it's everyone for themselves." [50:24 to 50:50]

Alexa Bliss is one of the most experienced hands in WWE's women's division. It would not surprise anyone if she goes on to challenge Bianca Belair after Clash at the Castle, although that berth currently seems reserved for the recently-returned Bayley.

Alexa Bliss commends Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship reign

During the same appearance, Alexa Bliss also commended Bianca Belair's ongoing reign as RAW Women's Champion, stating that the champ brings out the best in her competitors.

Bianca defeated Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania 38 to win the title. She has since defended it against the likes of Becky, Asuka, and Carmella.

Alexa, who has made her intentions of going after the RAW Women's Championship clear, praised The EST and her title reign:

"I think she's done great as a champion, you know. It's not only how dominant she is, its how dominant her opponents are against her. And anyone she faces, she brings out their strengths as well, and exposes their weaknesses and wins with her strength and talent. And I think that's really important for a champion to highlight your opponent as well as show why you're the better competitor and that's why you're champion." [51:05 to 51:35]

WIth WWE now undergoing changes in terms of how certain talents are booked and handled, what direction Alexa Bliss' character takes remains to be seen.

