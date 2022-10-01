Current champion involved in the mystery, fallen angel hinted on SmackDown- WWE White Rabbit Roundup (26 and 30 September)

WWE fans have seen a White Rabbit pop out of QR codes since the September 16 edition of RAW. This has led to a wild chase for the hare, with numerous theories regarding what to expect in the future.

The hype has intensified since the latest RAW and SmackDown shows. Speculations about Bray Wyatt's involvement have grown stronger. However, Triple H's declaration that it's a superstar "no one is talking about" has everyone scratching their heads.

In this list, we will look at the top stories and analysis regarding the recent White Rabbit teasers.

#5. Patricide mystery resolved on RAW

-_• Cal 🎄 @ShinyCalKicks The Bray Wyatt promo where he said “Come with me” is the same promo where he admitted to killing his father. Patricide is one of the words which come up on the latest QR Code. Patricide meaning to kill your own father. The Bray Wyatt promo where he said “Come with me” is the same promo where he admitted to killing his father. Patricide is one of the words which come up on the latest QR Code. Patricide meaning to kill your own father. https://t.co/dMtYRvaK4F

The recent White Rabbit hint on the red brand was a QR code. Unlike the previous ones, this did not redirect to WWE.com and instead opened a TikTok account with the handle 'Comewithme.'

Carefully examining the name will lead you to none other than Bray Wyatt. The Eater of Worlds spoke the exact same words during his debut promo at Florida Champion Wrestling (now NXT), back in 2012.

The FCW video features Wyatt as his usual dark and cynical self. He admitted to killing his own father with arson, highlighting the patricide clue dropped on RAW previously, before ending the segment with a subtle "come with me."

#4. The White Rabbit will reveal itself at Extreme Rules 2022

The TikTok account unraveled on RAW and led to an interesting video. It featured clips of prominent superstars from both WWE and ECW edited together so that they appeared to verbalize a whole sentence.

“Who killed the world? You did. Feed your head.”

The inclusion of ECW in the footage, a promotion renowned for its brutality, could be a hint at Extreme Rules. Fans believe that the White Rabbit will play an integral role in the upcoming Premium Live Event in Philadelphia.

As for decoding the message, the font bears a resemblance to merchandise relating to Bray Wyatt. Even the words "You did" are a characteristic slogan of the Eater of Worlds.

#3. WWE teases the involvement of Baron Corbin and Aleister Black

𝗝𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗦𝗖 @ItsJordanSC What if, hear me out, The White Rabbit stuff is about Baron Corbin instead of Bray Wyatt?



- Left in a Limo with JBL, wasn't been seen since



- "Lone Wolf" Corbin could return?



- Wolves hunt Rabbits (Could be a stretch)



- HHH Said it was someone who no-one is talking about What if, hear me out, The White Rabbit stuff is about Baron Corbin instead of Bray Wyatt?- Left in a Limo with JBL, wasn't been seen since- "Lone Wolf" Corbin could return?- Wolves hunt Rabbits (Could be a stretch)- HHH Said it was someone who no-one is talking about

The number 40701 was displayed at the end of the clue on RAW. Many assumptions regarding the digits have cropped up, with the most common being that it's a postal code.

Looking from that perspective, the numbers are postal codes to Corbin, Kentucky. The word "Corbin" naturally relates to Happy Corbin and it could be a hint of a gimmick change for the wrestler. He may be the superstar "no one is talking about," although his revelation as the White Rabbit will be a real letdown.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.



When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK’S THEME!!! whiten't @blcksitoRM en el código fuente del qr del white rabbit. en el código fuente del qr del white rabbit. https://t.co/sQkcLMT1fI WHOAHHH!While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK’S THEME!!! twitter.com/blcksitorm/sta… WHOAHHH! While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK’S THEME!!! twitter.com/blcksitorm/sta…

Another clue was spotted in the video. While checking its source code, the phrases "no man is truly good" and "no man is truly evil" were written. These are the lyrics to Aleister (Malakai) Black's WWE theme song.

However, Black recently took to Instagram to clear all doubts. He debunked all rumors indicating that he has left All-Elite Wrestling by revealing that he simply took a timeout from the promotion. Aleister Black's return to WWE may be far-fetched speculation but still an exciting one.

#2. The story of a wolf and a pig on SmackDown

The recent code dropped on SmackDown led to a link titled wwe.com/1911. Clicking on it led to a video featuring a pig and a big bad wolf. The latter could be a play on Baron Corbin’s Lone Wolf gimmick. Moreover, Bray Wyatt had a wolf tattoo on his chest.

The pig could be a reference to Huskus - a toy in Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse. Meanwhile, 1911, or 19/11 rather, is a clue to the White Rabbit itself. Wyatt wore a hat that contained the same numbers during his Funhouse segments before he was released from WWE.

JudgementDay ☝️ SC @HonoraryUsoSC Which corresponds to the hat Bray wore in this firefly funhouse segment. Which corresponds to the hat Bray wore in this firefly funhouse segment. https://t.co/auRhiEXFXX

A fan also flashed a sign relating to the former Universal Champion being the White Rabbit. Yet, it cannot be included as a direct clue dropped by WWE.

#1. Bianca Belair gets involved in the mystery hunt

Michael Cruz @MikeCruz1128 @yowiewowie1738 There is a soundbite it the source code that is speaking in reverse. This is the message when we reverse the video. @yowiewowie1738 There is a soundbite it the source code that is speaking in reverse. This is the message when we reverse the video. https://t.co/EIS1o38joY

The EST of WWE is currently at odds with Bayley. Both are set for a Ladder Match at Extreme Rules for the RAW Women’s Championship. However, it seems like the champion has more than one role to play.

Recent discoveries have left fans shell-shocked. The source code of the clue on SmackDown has a phone number. When the audio is played backwards, the first letters of each word translate to BELAIR.

“Bravo. Echo. Lima. Alpha. India. Romero.”

The White Rabbit was seemingly spotted in a backstage segment involving Bayley and her Damage CTRL teammates. With Belair being at odds with The Role Model, the occurrence hints at being more than a coincidence.

Interestingly, the next words in the audio corresponded to what Bray Wyatt said in one of his promos.

“I am the way into the City of Woe. I am the way into eternal sorrow.”

JudgementDay ☝️ SC @HonoraryUsoSC When digging deeper, there's a phone number in the code. When called the audio, when played backwards says “Bravo. Echo. Lima. Alpha. India. Romero. I am the way into the City of Woe. I am the way into the eternal sorrow.”



Something Bray said in this promo When digging deeper, there's a phone number in the code. When called the audio, when played backwards says “Bravo. Echo. Lima. Alpha. India. Romero. I am the way into the City of Woe. I am the way into the eternal sorrow.”Something Bray said in this promo https://t.co/I8c9vMXD5g

The source code of the White Rabbit clue also has the words “DRINK MORE OVALTINE”, which fans believe is a direct reference to a Christmas video. In another case, the video on SmackDown ended with a Morse Code that translated to “Azazel Reborn.” Azazel is the name of a demon in the Bible and the leader of rebellious angels.

Will Bray Wyatt return at Extreme Rules 2022? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

