WWE Rumor Roundup - Major spoiler on the identity of the White Rabbit, Veteran officially retires from his position, Triple H has big plans for Finn Balor

It's time for another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup. The White Rabbit mystery has been the biggest topic of discussion in the wrestling world as fans can't stop speculating about the superstar responsible for the teasers.

We have now received a few possible spoilers regarding the creative plans for the White Rabbit and the backstage reaction to the storyline.

A long-time employee also recently retired from his position, and we've covered details of the departure in today's rumor roundup. Finn Balor could also be in line for a massive push as Triple H reportedly has some huge plans for the former Universal Champion.

#1. Potential backstage news on the 'White Rabbit' angle

It's been a few weeks since WWE began the 'White Rabbit' teasers at untelevised events, and many believe it is leading to the return of a former superstar.

Fightful Select reports that people internally within WWE are confident that the White Rabbit storyline will culminate in Bray Wyatt's reappearance. It has been reported that WWE initially wanted the 'White Rabbit' reveal to happen at Extreme Rules.

While we're unsure whether the plans have changed, WWE higher-ups are aware of the angle's creative direction, and things are moving along as intended. However, it was stated that members of the writing team have been 'hands off' with the White Rabbit segments, and there was also concern over the usage of QR codes.

Most officials behind the scenes are seemingly happy about the buzz generated from the White Rabbit saga. The promotion has grabbed the audience's attention as the viewers eagerly want to know the real identity of the White Rabbit.

Don't be surprised if Bray Wyatt shows up as the White Rabbit soon!

#2. Dr. Chris Amann is allegedly no longer with WWE

Dan @GolazoDan Dr. Chris Amann is now free to fix wrestling. He’s the only man who can fix the broken Punk/Cabana relationship by reversing what was done.



He must sue them again - and win. Dr. Chris Amann is now free to fix wrestling. He’s the only man who can fix the broken Punk/Cabana relationship by reversing what was done. He must sue them again - and win.

PWInsider reports that Dr. Chris Amann has officially ended his 12-year stint with the company.

Rumors surfaced online recently that Amann was released from his contract. However, Mike Johnson noted that the veteran doctor actually retired from his backstage position.

Most fans would recognize Dr. Chris Amann due to his highly-publicized legal battles with CM Punk. Amann began working for WWE in 2008 and was among the promotion's senior physicians.

Amann even played a significant role in shaping the company's Wellness Policy and has been a dependable name on the medical team for several years.

We're not sure what's next for the popular doctor, but, as always, we'll keep you updated on his status and whether he continues in the pro wrestling industry.

#3. Finn Balor could benefit the most from the change of regime

Finn Balor has endured a topsy-turvy ride in WWE as the inaugural Universal Champion has failed to cement his spot in the main event picture. However, Balor's career could witness a massive upswing under Triple H's reign.

WrestleVotes reports that the company has some big plans for Finn Balor, who is said to be a "strong favorite" of the new management.

Per the report, fans of the former NXT Champion should expect him to be a prominent name on the main roster as we approach 2023.

"I'm told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don't know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE," WrestleVotes said in a tweet.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’m told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don’t know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE. I’m told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don’t know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE.

Finn Balor has garnered much-needed momentum on TV since turning heel and becoming the leader of Judgment Day. The 41-year-old star is scheduled to face Edge in an 'I Quit' match at Extreme Rules, and the outcome should give us a clear picture of what lies ahead for The Prince.

Are you excited about Finn Balor's rumored push? Sound off in the comments section below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far