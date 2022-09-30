Triple H reportedly has significant plans for former Universal Champion on WWE RAW

Triple H has continued to rebuild the rosters of WWE RAW and SmackDown over the last two months.

It's become increasingly noticeable that several big NXT acts that Vince McMahon didn't see anything in are being repositioned as top players within the company. One of them being the presumed leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor.

WrestleVotes took to social media today to reveal that there are "significant plans" lined up for former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor. While we were given no specifics, it was stated that Balor is a "strong favorite" of the new leadership within WWE.

"I'm told that significant plans are lined up for Finn Balor in the future. I don't know exactly for what those plans are, but he is a strong favorite of the new leadership group. Expect Finn to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE," WrestleVotes said in a tweet.

What will Finn Balor's future look like on WWE RAW following Extreme Rules?

It was announced this week on WWE RAW that on October 8 at Extreme Rules, Edge will go one-on-one with Finn Balor in an I Quit match.

With Triple H having big plans for Finn Balor on RAW, you have to imagine that he'll somehow leave Extreme Rules as the victor of the match.

If The Judgment Day is to be taken seriously by the WWE Universe, the group needs some big and credible wins to establish that the faction poses a credible threat on Monday nights.

With the recent push for former NXT Champions like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, it's becoming abundantly clear that Triple H's vision for the future of the main roster looks very much like a shade of black and gold.

What do you make of this WrestleVotes report? Are you excited to see Finn Balor get a significant push in the future on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

