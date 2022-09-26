Megastar returns to WWE, legend renounces his retirement? - 5 crazy fan theories guessing the identity of the White Rabbit

Lately, the talk of the town called WWE has been about the White Rabbit. The enigma has generated massive interest from the subtly put QR codes, sudden flickering lights, and the psychedelic song of the same name by Jefferson Airplane played during live shows.

Multiple theories regarding the supposed identity of the White Rabbit have been posted on Twitter. Discussions on Bray Wyatt's return to WWE, as well as a potential character change for Karrion Kross, are widespread. Yet, fingers have been pointed to multiple other superstars after scouting some significant clues.

In this list, we will look at five crazy fan theories regarding the real identity of the White Rabbit.

#5. The White Rabbit from the entourage of Adam Rose

Orwell’s Gumbo @DCTF_Tim Everyone is say WWE playing White Rabbit at house shows is a tease for Bray Wyatt. But we all know who it’s really for. Everyone is say WWE playing White Rabbit at house shows is a tease for Bray Wyatt. But we all know who it’s really for. https://t.co/XuU5qGD6hR

In 2014, Adam Rose introduced The Bunny to the NXT brand. It was one of the most entertaining Rosebuds in his team, having popularized The Exotic Express by mingling with the audience.

A bizarre fan theory suggests that the White Rabbit hints at the return of The Bunny in WWE. Accompanying it will be Adam Page donning his classic Rosebud costume. Although the former NXT Champion has retired, the Triple H era is known for its unpredictable returns and he may have another surprise up his sleeve.

Adam Rose's last match was against Aaron James in 2019. Since then, no reports have specified his interest in a return to the squared circle. The fan theory may be far-fetched, but his potential WWE comeback could be surreal.

#4. Edge might be behind the mysteries again

₮𝖍𝖚𝖓𝖉℥𝖗 ×͜× ⭕ @THuND3R2K Edge comes out as the White Rabbit and destroys Judgment day, than the lights go out, the lights turn back on and The Fiend is standing behind Edge. Edge turns around and the Fiend starts to dismantle and destroys Edge, forcing Edge to retire from the WWE.



My only ok WR scenario Edge comes out as the White Rabbit and destroys Judgment day, than the lights go out, the lights turn back on and The Fiend is standing behind Edge. Edge turns around and the Fiend starts to dismantle and destroys Edge, forcing Edge to retire from the WWE.My only ok WR scenario

WWE could be planning another big return for Edge. His arrival at SummerSlam was predestined by multiple vignettes on RAW. Now, the company's tactics may have changed to using QR codes for the return of the Rated-R Superstar.

Edge was taken out of commission by Judgment Day's brutal assault on the September 13 edition of RAW. The White Rabbit Clues have escalated following that incident and a fan was quick to take note of it. The flickering red lights and non-PG words in the rabbit puzzle could mean a darker transition for Edge in the next few months.

#3. The clues are about Bad Bunny's comeback

Murphy 🇲🇽🏳️‍🌈 @WWE___MURPHY Imagine the white rabbit is bad bunny Imagine the white rabbit is bad bunny

A famous rapper and singer, Bad Bunny had a dream start to his professional wrestling career in 2021. He won the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa and even lasted till the final few in the 2022 Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar himself. Benito has been on a hiatus from WWE since then.

According to fan theories, the White Bunny could indicate the return of Bad Bunny. The clue is the name, yet it has been complicated by words like 'demon' and 'patricide.' It could be indicators of a darker persona for the returning superstar and a transition to a full-time wrestler. He was also recently offered a position in The Judgment Day by Damian Priest.

#2. It might be a hint at Demon Balor

The word 'demon' in the White Rabbit teaser on RAW has led to widespread rumors of a gimmick change for Finn Balor. The Judgment Day leader hasn't reverted to his demonic self since his disappointing loss the previous year to Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules.

Balor is currently fixated on incorporating AJ Styles into his gang, who has already declined his offer multiple times. WWE even teased a fight between the former Bullet Club members with a face-off in a backstage segment. Should such a match happen in the near future, the reawakening of Demon Balor could make things tough for The Phenomenal One.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Malakai Black could make a shocking return

Casey J 40 yrs old not married, single @CJ02443296 I know everyone is expecting Bray Wyatt as The White Rabbit and so am I but I just had a thought what if it could be Aliester/ Malaki black/ Tommy End ? he could be Tommy End the white Rabbit he has never been Tommy End in the WWE . I know everyone is expecting Bray Wyatt as The White Rabbit and so am I but I just had a thought what if it could be Aliester/ Malaki black/ Tommy End ? he could be Tommy End the white Rabbit he has never been Tommy End in the WWE .

The former All-Elite Wrestling star was recently released by the promotion upon his request. Unsurprisingly, creative frustrations led to the decision. Malakai had a terrible run in AEW even after introducing and promoting the now-renowned House of Black stable.

Reports of Black considering a return to WWE have been circulating over the past few weeks. This has led to speculation that the former Aleister Black may return with a different name or character, highlighted by the White Rabbit teasers. He was previously released by WWE as part of the budget cuts in June 2021.

Black could even use the name Tommy End after his comeback. He used the same in independent promotions before making it to the big leagues.

