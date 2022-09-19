6 teases & hints that appear to prove Bray Wyatt is returning to WWE

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been teasing a return to WWE ever since his shocking departure in July 2021. This was reportedly due to a fallout with Vince McMahon regarding his creative direction.

Now that Vince is gone, fans can expect Wyatt to make a comeback under Triple H's umbrella. He is an icon due to his supernatural gimmick, and The Game wouldn't want to miss out on anyone 'best for business.'

WWE could be planning something big for The Fiend as reports and teasers of a comeback have been circulating lately. On this list, we will take a look at six recent teasers that hint at Bray Wyatt's return.

#6. Bray Wyatt quotes Vince McMahon

A rocky relationship

The WWE Universe was shocked when Vince McMahon decided to relinquish his position as Chairman, following ongoing controversies. Fans took to Twitter to witness the reactions of both former and current superstars.

One such noteworthy incident concerned Bray Wyatt's return. The former superstar quoted Vince McMahon after his departure from WWE. Interestingly, it was done amidst high speculations of a potential comeback.

Wyatt may have done so to troll the ex-Chairman as they were never on the best of terms. Yet, the common belief is that it was a major hint of his potential return with the backing of the new Head of Creative, Triple H.

#5. Brain 'teaser' on Twitter

One of the biggest hints regarding Wyatt's return was dropped the previous month. The former Universal Champion posted a cryptic text on Twitter, sparking worldwide interest.

The post has multiple references to WWE Superstars, including The Rock, The Undertaker and Finn Balor. A Twitter fan seemingly decoded the message, that signaled a WWE return and earned a like from Bray Wyatt himself.

Rumors indicated that The Fiend would make a surprise entrance at Clash at the Castle. Although it didn't pan out that way, we can still expect to see him in WWE soon.

#4. One-half of The Wyatt Family

A reunion in the making?

Braun Strowman's rampaging return has fans hooked about a potential Wyatt Family reunion. This could be a hint at Triple H's potential plans and a teaser for Bray Wyatt's return.

The Monster Among Men is currently locked in a mid-card feud with the Alpha Academy. WWE could be building Strowman for a future team-up with Bray. Both could target the Undisputed Tag Team Champions and get into a feud with The Bloodline.

The company seemingly has no plans for Roman Reigns to drop the titles until WrestleMania 39. Thus, the Wyatts stripping the stooges of The Tribal Chief from their glory is the best-case scenario.

#3. The Fiend vs. The Herald of Doomsday

Karrion Kross' shocking main roster debut didn't go unnoticed by the former world champion. Following his ambush on Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt liked a post regarding the Toll Man's return.

Things have escalated since the incident. Karrion Kross recently liked a post regarding him fighting The Eater of Worlds. He even mentioned Scarlett in his reply and told her to prepare spells for his battle.It might be a subtle dig at the demonic persona of Alexa Bliss, renowned for shooting fireballs from her palms.

Combine this hint with the report of Bliss turning dark in the future to foresee a tag-team match between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss against Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

#2. White Rabbit, No Lights

An iconic entrance

WWE themselves have provided subtle hints about Bray Wyatt's return. They play along with the expectations of fans and one such incident occurred on the recent SmackDown show.

During a commercial break, WWE cut the lights in the arena and played “White Rabbit” by psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane. Fans used lights from their cell phones to showcase a scene reminiscent of one of Wyatt’s famous entrances.

A similar incident occurred at a recent house show in Bakersfield. The lights went out and the crowd recreated the iconic 'firefly' entrance of Bray Wyatt to the sound of White Rabbit.

#1. The Wicked of WWE set to return

Exciting transformation ahead?

Alexa Bliss wanted her supernatural character to turn darker during the peak of its popularity. However, the idea was rejected by Vince McMahon. She was eventually relegated to a hybrid of two personalities after Bray Wyatt's exit.

The demonic duo of Wicked Witch and The Fiend was a massive hit during PG-Era. Now that WWE is promoting a TV-14 rating, Alexa Bliss may get her wish fulfilled. Recent reports also indicate that Little Miss Bliss will turn into a darker version of her supernatural self.

This could be a teaser of what is to come. The Fiend is the foundation of Alexa's gimmick. A reunion of the odd couple is expected once Alexa Bliss undergoes the dark transition.

