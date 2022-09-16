An abrupt end to title reign, plans for WrestleMania 39? - 5 rumors on Roman Reigns' future in WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on a dream title run. He recently defeated one of the company's top babyfaces, Drew McIntyre, at Clash at the Castle. He has continuously added to his undefeated streak, and taken his domination to a whole new level.

Some interesting reports about the eventual downfall of The Tribal Chief have cropped up since his victory in Wales. The arrival of Karrion Kross, the anticipated return of The Rock and the recent heat with Logan Paul have set a new set of potential challengers for The Head of the Table.

In this list, we will look at five rumors about Roman Reigns' future in WWE.

#5. Loses one of the titles to Karrion Kross

Tick Tock to Survivor Series

Since his return to SmackDown, Karrion Kross is being pushed as the next substantial threat to the rule of Roman Reigns. Kross metaphorically set the hourglass in front of the champion, hinting at the role he would play in the future.

The Harbinger of Doom was inserted as a third party in the feud between Reigns and Drew McIntyre. This highlights the report by Fightful, with the next plan potentially being for Kross to dethrone The Tribal Chief for one of his titles, possibly at Survivor Series.

WWE is carefully hiding the potential of Karrion Kross. A No.1 Contender's match for the WWE Title, featuring Kross and McIntyre, is currently being rumored for Extreme Rules.

#4. Vacates the WWE Championship

A prize sought by many

WWE is reportedly dealing with a "complex" situation regarding Roman Reigns' title run. Triple H is unhappy with the situation of one of his main brands.

RAW has recently been devoid of a champion. The part-time schedule of the Undisputed Champion is stifling the talent of the red brand. The company needs a top title to be featured on Mondays and the Head of Creative is trying to figure out how to do that.

The initial idea is to have a tournament for the WWE Championship after Reigns vacates his title. Rumors also indicate that the returning Braun Strowman will be the one representing RAW soon.

#3. Losing both titles before WrestleMania

Will The Tribal Chief be devoid of gold?

While vacating one of his titles or losing to Karrrion Kross seems legit, the next one goes a bit further as a shocker for fans.

According to reports, Triple H is keeping an open mind about the possibilities regarding the world titles. One pitch indicates that Roman Reigns will lose both the Universal Championship and WWE Championship before WrestleMania.

This could happen if the planned Rock vs. Reigns clash goes to the backburner. WWE is bolstering The Tribal Chief for the dream bout, but if that gets sidelined, they could look to new faces ruling both brands.

#2. Logan Paul will be the next challenger

Roman Reigns recently appeared on the Impaulsive podcast where he spoke a significant amount about his experiences as a wrestler and a human. Upon his exit, Logan Paul challenged him to a fight inside the squared circle.

The Maverick is yearning for a one-on-one against The Tribal Chief and it seems like he has got the opportunity. According to reports by WON, he is in contention to face Roman Reigns in the future and the upcoming SmackDown show will be the start of their rivalry. Their showdown is expected to happen at Crown Jewel.

It will be interesting to see if Paul gets the backing from WWE to dethrone Reigns. He has previously only competed in two matches for the promotion. Moreover, his rumored fight with Dillon Danis could play spoilsport to the plans.

#1. Roman Reigns vs The Rock could be planned for WrestleMania 39

The Tribal Chief hasn't been pinned for more than 700 days. However, this could potentially happen in the coming months. Backstage plans indicate that Roman Reigns will remain champion till the end of the year.

This will be a valuable set-up for his match against The Rock at WrestleMania 39, which has been teased by both parties multiple times on social media.

Since it's a huge match, The Brahma Bull will have to return at the end of the year to challenge Reigns. WWE cannot book them for the Show of Shows without a storyline for their rivalry. This could prove to be difficult considering Dwayne Johnson's hectic Hollywood schedule.

If the match does happen, there are also plans for Roman Reigns to defeat The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania. He might lose his titles after the once-in-a-lifetime showdown is over.

