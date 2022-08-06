Major plans for Karrion Kross after WWE return, Roman Reigns could lose one of his titles - Reports

On Friday Night SmackDown this week, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns met with a brand new threat in the form of the returning Karrion Kross.

The Tribal Chief successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar last week at SummerSlam. On this week's show, Reigns addressed his next challenger Drew McIntyre. The two will face at WWE Clash at the Castle in September.

However, fans were surprised when Karrion Kross made his return and attacked McIntyre on SmackDown. Scarlett then placed an hourglass in the ring, making their intentions clear, as The Bloodline watched confused.

According to Fightful Select, Karrion Kross could be inserted into the feud between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Additionally, an interesting pitch was made to have Kross involved in a match for only one of Reigns' world titles instead of both.

The report further added that USA Network wanted a top title to be featured on Monday Night RAW more often as Reigns rarely appears on the Red brand. The Network also reportedly pitched to have an interim title, but it isn't clear if that pitch was ever considered seriously.

Roman Reigns united the world titles at WrestleMania 38

The WWE and Universal Championship were united earlier this year in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble 2022 and challenged the then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania 38.

On the Road to WrestleMania 38, at Elimination Chamber, Lesnar won the WWE Championship. Following this, the WrestleMania 38 main event was officially announced to be a "Winner Takes All" match for the Unified WWE Universal Championship.

At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has now held the Universal title for nearly two years and recently also completed 100 days as the Unified champion.

It is to be seen how long The Tribal Chief can manage to keep both the world titles and whom he drops them ultimately.

