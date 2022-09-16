Iconic star to reportedly have a huge match against Roman Reigns upon his return

Roman Reigns seems to have made a new enemy off late. The Tribal Chief was one of the latest guests on Logan Paul's podcast, Implausive. However, things took an interesting turn following the interview as the two men seem to be at loggerheads now. WWE is now reportedly planning a match between the two men.

Logan Paul has only had two matches in WWE so far. His first match was at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to take on The Mysterios. His second match came in the form of an outstanding performance against The Miz at SummerSlam. Despite being new to wrestling, he believes he can beat Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief shot back at Paul on Twitter, asking his advocate Paul Heyman to 'handle' Logan Paul.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said that WWE is moving towards a match between the two. They will likely face each other at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November as Reigns is not scheduled to have a match before that.

''It appears WWE is building to a Reigns vs. Logan Paul match. They did an angle on Paul’s podcast and this leads to Paul appearing on Smackdown on 9/16 in Anaheim,'' said Meltzer

Reason why Drew McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle

Dave Meltzer went on to say that Drew McIntyre's loss to Reigns at Clash at the Castle could be because they wanted to build a match against Logan Paul.

''His (Roman Reigns) next title defense was to be in Saudi Arabia on 11/5. Unless this was a late addition, this would answer the question as to why Reigns had to win in the company’s eyes at Clash of the Castle,'' said Meltzer.

Many believed McIntyre would become the WWE Universal Champion at Clash at the Castle by dethroning Reigns. However, much to the chagrin of a lot of the fans, that did not happen. While The Scottish Warrior could not rise to the occasion, it will be interesting to see if WWE newcomer Logan Paul will pose an actual threat to The Tribal Chief or not.

