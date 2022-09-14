"You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win" - 27-year-old WWE rookie issues a massive challenge

Being the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has made Roman Reigns one of the most desirable opponents on the entire roster. Logan Paul recently called out The Tribal Chief during his Impaulsive podcast and claimed he was confident of ending Reigns' title run.

Interestingly enough, Roman Reigns was the special guest during the latest episode of Logan Paul's show. The YouTube personality's comments came after Reigns left and even his co-host, Mike Majlak, doubted whether Paul was ready to challenge WWE's biggest star.

Logan retorted by reminding him about his impressive SummerSlam performance before issuing a straightforward challenge to Reigns, as you can view below:

"Are you sure? You see what I did at SummerSlam? When was the last time you saw something like that done? Top rope, onto the table, it's my second match ever! It's what I do. I love competing at the highest level as soon as I get into the thing," said Logan Paul. "You're not going to like this. You put me against Roman Reigns right now; I think I win. I'll say it to the camera; I don't care that he just left. Me vs. Roman Reigns, one-on-one, that's my match!" [1:14:06 - 1:14:52]

Logan Paul explains why he is ready for an in-ring showdown against Roman Reigns

Logan Paul might be new to the pro wrestling world, but the 27-year-old star is no stranger to tackling daunting tasks as a combat sports athlete.

Paul faced the legendary Floyd Mayweather in only his third boxing match, and while the bout ended in a draw, Logan walked away with a lot of money and mainstream recognition.

Despite his inexperience as a professional wrestler, Logan Paul is eager to wrestle Reigns and pull off a shocking upset win over the Head of the Table. Paul added:

"Like, when I watch him on TV and in the ring, I just want to f***ing wrestle the guy. It's what I do! I did it with Floyd Mayweather. My second opponent was Floyd f***ing Mayweather!" [1:13:48 - 1:14:05]

While Logan Paul is not expected to be involved with WWE for the remainder of 2022, he has signed a multi-year deal and should ideally be back in the squared circle after his proposed boxing match in December.

