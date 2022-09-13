Roman Reigns may be forced to vacate his championship by a major upcoming show - Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may soon be forced to vacate one of his titles, as per recent reports.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years now. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the undisputed world champion, with both the WWE and Universal titles in his possession. Many have tried but haven't succeeded in dethroning him, however, we might soon see him drop one of his titles.

Earlier today, WrestleVotes reported that the situation with Roman Reigns and his world titles is "complex". WWE wants to go into WrestleMania 39 with two world champions but also doesn't want Reigns to lose.

Xero News has now added to this and reported that one of the ideas floating around is to have a tournament for a new WWE Champion by the Day 1 Premium Live Event. The report further added that The Tribal Chief may be forced to vacate the WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns is set to miss WWE Extreme Rules 2022

The Tribal Chief signed a new contract with WWE earlier this year, as part of which his working schedule has become a lot lighter with limited days. We've already seen him miss Premium Live Events like Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank earlier this year. He is now also set to miss the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Roman Reigns defended his championship earlier this month at WWE Clash at the Castle against Drew McIntyre. While the Scottish Warrior came really close to dethroning him, Reigns had a trick up his sleeve as Solo Sikoa made his debut and helped him retain it.

The Tribal Chief is expected to defend his title at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. As of now, there is no confirmation on who his opponent will be for the show.

