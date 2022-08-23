Bray Wyatt likes new theory linking him to a WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt sent out a very cryptic tweet earlier this month that featured several references to both All Elite Wrestling and WWE. Now, he has liked a theory regarding the message posted on social media by a fan.

Bray was released from the company on July 31 last year. Since then, fans have been left to speculate on where The Eater of Worlds might show up next. He has sent out several cryptic messages over the past few months but nothing has come of it so far.

A member of the WWE Universe noticed that the entire message looks like the letter "E" and looks like the letter "W" when turned horizontally. While the theory sounds ridiculous, Bray noticed and liked the post earlier today on Twitter.

Here is the fan's theory that the 35-year-old liked on Twitter:

"Look what happens when you rotate @Windham6 'Wrestling is not a Love Story'. You get 3 magic letters.@WWE"

Vince Russo believes Bray Wyatt was the last interesting character created by WWE

Vince Russo claimed that WWE has failed to develop characters that resonate with the audience on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show.

The former WWE head writer noted that since Bray debuted on the main roster almost a decade ago, the company has failed to introduce a star that is larger-than-life to the WWE Universe:

"I'll go as far as Bray Wyatt," said Russo. "Who is on this show that you can put in that category? Who is on this show could you put in a category like that where, 'Oh my god, everybody is talking about this person; I've got to see them.' The last person, bro, let's be honest, the last person was Bray Wyatt, and I'm talking about the original Bray Wyatt. Has there been anyone since?" [38:54 - 39:26]

AEW star Matt Hardy recently noted on his podcast that he witnessed Vince McMahon berate Bray following one of their matches. It will be interesting to see if Triple H taking over creative will lead to the two-time Universal Champion returning to the company.

