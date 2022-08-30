Recently-returning WWE star teases dream match against Bray Wyatt on Twitter

Bray Wyatt is a name that many still want to see return to WWE. He was long regarded as a "WWE lifer," which is why it came as a massive shock when he was released in 2021. A year later and under a new WWE regime, a recently returning superstar Karrion Kross teased a match against him.

Kross made his shocking return to SmackDown along with his wife Scarlett not too long ago and has made an immediate impact as he continues to loom over Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

On Twitter, Karrion Kross retweeted a user who stated that he wanted to see the former NXT Champion face the former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt:

Kross even responded to the tweet by asking his wife Scarlett Bordeaux if she knows any spells.

The chances of Bray Wyatt returning are now better than ever

There have been several returns and further rumors about more released superstars being brought back to the company. One such name is Wyatt. While there is no concrete proof that he is returning and that it's a done deal, the belief is that there is a much higher chance of him returning now that Vince McMahon is retired.

Fightful Select even reported that there have been creative pitches within the company to bring back The Eater Of Worlds. It has also been rumored that there is interest in bringing back his former ally and rival Braun Strowman to WWE.

In the eyes of fans, Wyatt is a good fit for WWE over AEW or any other promotion. He hasn't stepped in the ring ever since WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Do you think Wyatt will return to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

