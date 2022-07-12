WWE RAW continues to feature mysterious vignettes. Over the past several weeks, spooky videos have aired featuring a superstar walking around in some solitary, creepy, industrial area.

The videos feature a lot of dark imagery, mixed in with the spooky atmosphere are Easter eggs that may have clues pointing towards who the videos are for. Merchandise and other key items of legendary superstars are also featured throughout.

Check out the latest vignette in the video below and see if you can spot the Easter eggs:

The first vignette aired during WWE Money in the Bank. The same video has been featured during the past two editions of WWE RAW. On the latest episode from the red brand, a second video aired providing even more potential clues.

While it hasn't been confirmed, speculations are that the mysterious individual from the videos is rumored to be Edge. Each clue listed below represents a superstar forever linked to the WWE Hall of Famer. Could the newly revealed Easter eggs have cracked the code on these spooky, mind-boggling vignettes?

Below are 4 more clues you may not have noticed in the mysterious vignettes on WWE RAW.

#4. The mysterious WWE RAW vignette has a flaming flannel shirt

The first clue found in the latest vignette that aired during WWE RAW was a red and black flannel shirt. At first, the flannel hangs up and appears normal, but it soon catches fire. Although it is also shown frequently throughout, the shirt can be seen precisely around the 13 second point in the video.

Upon seeing the flannel shirt, the first person fans will likely think of is WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Former Cactus Jack often wore flannels to the ring during many of the most vicious and violent phases of his career. He was also known to sometimes use fire in his matches.

The most obvious link to Edge is that the pair battled at WrestleMania 22. During their bout together, Lita set the table on fire and Edge speared Foley through the burning table. Foley was wearing a red and black flannel shirt during the exact moment he went into the flames.

The two interacted often during the Attitude Era, but their WrestleMania bout is what will stand the test of time and keep them linked forever.

#3. A classic Randy Orton shirt was hung up

Cowboy Bob Orton and Randy Orton

A Randy Orton shirt appeared during the mysterious vignette that aired as part of WWE RAW. While it can be seen at various points during the video, the RKO shirt can be seen clearly at around 22 seconds in.

The black and white RKO shirt featured in the video was Randy Orton's main tee in 2005. The shirt design was a spoof of the infamous and hugely successful New World Order tee from the 1990's that can still be seen on fans today.

Edge and Randy Orton have had more than their fair share of on-screen history together. In 2004, the two feuded over the Intercontinental Championship as part of the WWE RAW brand. Later in 2006 and 2007, the duo were united as Rated-RKO.

Upon Edge's return from retirement in 2020, they reunited only for Orton to ruthlessly betray his former partner. The pair then had several major matches together, including one at WrestleMania 36.

#2. A dirty John Cena hat was featured in the vignette that aired during WWE RAW

WWE legend John Cena

Another clue that appeared several times in the video that aired during WWE RAW referenced John Cena. Around 24 seconds into the video, John Cena's hat and merchandise can be seen. The hat is wet and covered in debris.

John Cena has had a wealth of merchandise during his time with WWE. The successful actor was the face of both WWE RAW and SmackDown during various times in his career. Cena, undoubtedly being one of the top merch movers of all time, always had merch to sell.

Cena and Edge have had a lot of history together. Edge teamed up with a young John Cena early in his career. The two later went on to have a major rivalry throughout 2006 with the pair exchanging championship wins. They even had a bout together at WrestleMania 25 that also featured The Big Show. Both of their success at the top of the card can partially be attributed to the other.

#1. A goblet with red liquid was seen towards the end of the video

The last clue featured in the video that aired during WWE RAW comes around the 30 second mark. The mysterious figure holds what appears to be a goblet in their hand. Inside the goblet is some kind of red liquid.

The red liquid in the goblet only fits one WWE legend and that person is Gangrel. The vampire superstar was regularly featured on WWE RAW and SmackDown during the Attitude Era. He was usually seen coming to the ring surrounded by fire with a goblet in his hand. Inside the globlet was a liquid resembling blood that he would drink and then spit into the crowd.

Edge has a lot of history with Gangrel. Before he was the Rated R Superstar, Edge was new to the company and hadn't quite found his footing. Alongside Christian, Gangrel formed The Brood and mentored the two Canadians. Edge began referencing his roots in The Brood after returning to WWE, occasionally hitting superstars with Brood Baths.

These clues all seemingly point to one person being behind the mysterious WWE RAW vignette, Edge. The WWE Hall of Famer has had a historic run in professional wrestling and these videos only further highlight that. However, as of now, the WWE Universe can't be certain the videos are for him. All fans can do is wait and find out.

