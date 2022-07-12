Spooky vignettes have once again played during WWE RAW. These mysterious videos first started airing during WWE Money in the Bank just over a week ago. The first video has since aired on both episodes of RAW since the big event. During the latest offering from the red brand, an updated video aired alongside the original.

Here is the latest mysterious vignette that aired during RAW, courtesy of WWE's YouTube channel:

The video showcases merchandise from WWE legends, fire, candles, abandoned areas, and a mystery person walking among it all. The imagery in the video contains a lot of potential hints at who may be arriving, but those hints could also be intentionally misdirected to mislead viewers. Nobody is positive as to who the videos are for, but fans love to speculate.

Some in the WWE Universe believe the videos are for former superstars who may return to the company. Others think the vignettes may be hyping up a debuting NXT star. Who could be behind these videos? Is it a returning star or could it be a talent recently attacked on-screen?

Below are 5 superstars who could be behind the mysterious WWE RAW vignettes.

#5. Edge is the rumored mystery person

Monday Night RAW's Edge

Edge debuted on WWE RAW in 1998, a year after he signed with WWE. From opening matches to the main eventing them, the Rated R Superstar is considered to be one of the most decorated superstars of all time and he's also held numerous world championships.

Following a neck injury, Edge was forced to retire in 2011. After years of recovery, the WWE Hall of Famer returned to action on a part-time basis in 2020. Recently, he was the former leader of the Judgment Day faction until other members of the group viciously assaulted him and kicked him out.

Most people expect these vignettes to be for Edge. The imagery included features Easter eggs from notable friends and opponents he's had in the business. Some reports have even noted that it is likely that The Rated R Superstar is behind the spooky videos.

If the videos are for Edge, it will be interesting to see what he does upon returning to WWE RAW. It would seem likely that he'd target the Judgment Day members since they turned on him, but thus far there has been no indication that he will.

#4. Bray Wyatt's return can change the landscape of WWE

Former champion Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt made his WWE debut in 2009 as part of the Florida Championship Wrestling under the name Husky Harris. He had a brief run on both the game show version of NXT and the main roster. As 2012 began, he was repackaged as Bray Wyatt in the NXT developmental system.

In 2013, Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family were called up to the main roster. His spooky character often changed and evolved over the next eight years. At times, his persona was straight out of a horror movie. While he was eventually released from his contract, he successfully captured several titles in the promotion, including two world titles.

While Wyatt is no longer with WWE, there's always hope for past talent to return to the fold. The cryptic vignettes airing on WWE RAW have a creepy aura very similar to the kind of video packages that once aired for The Eater of Worlds. A star like Bray would dramatically shake up both WWE RAW and WWE as a whole.

#3. Braun Strowman could make a massive comeback

Bray Wyatt isn't the only former WWE Superstar who may return to WWE. Braun Strowman could also make a potentially interesting comeback that most cannot foresee.

Braun Strowman signed with WWE in 2013. Two years later, he debuted on the main roster as part of The Wyatt Family. Strowman then went on to win multiple titles for the company and headline major events. Evenso, capturing the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 when he filled in for Roman Reigns against Bill Goldberg. In 2021, the big man was shockingly released from his contract.

While Braun Strowman could be the man behind the vignettes, he's still actively competing outside of the company. He helped run Control Your Narrative, a promotion started by another former WWE RAW star, EC3. Still, Braun is a massive talent who could potentially benefit WWE RAW and SmackDown.

#2. Joe Gacy may be called up to WWE RAW

Joe Gacy has had a unique time in WWE. He was signed in 2020 and debuted in 2021. Early into his push, he was being presented as a politically correct spokesman, in some ways like Right To Censor for modern times.

His character quickly evolved into more than that, however. Gacy has a cult-like presentation. He first manipulated the massive Harland into being by his side until Harland was released by WWE. He has then since recruited The Dyad to do his dirty work.

The creepy, manipulative Joe Gacy could be a perfect fit for the dark vignettes that have aired on WWE RAW. His persona is very similar to that of an early era Bray Wyatt, who many hope to see return one day. Regardless, Gacy may be on the WWE RAW sooner rather than later.

#1. The Undertaker could make a haunting return

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic professional wrestlers in history. The Hall of Famer first joined the company in 1990. Over the next three decades, he made a mark in WWE that nobody else ever could. The Dead Man has won numerous world titles and had an incredible WrestleMania winning streak, entertaining fans worldwide.

The person behind the vignettes airing on WWE RAW clearly has an ominous presence. No superstar past or present is more ominous than the legendary Undertaker. There's also been fire and cross imagery, both of which have been used by The Deadman in the past.

If the vignettes were for The Undertaker, it doesn't necessarily mean he'd be an active competitor. He could take on a "higher power" role and lead a new crop of superstars in a modern version of The Ministry of Darkness. With the legend appearing on A&E's Biography, now may be the perfect time for him to appear on screen.

While a lot of evidence points to the mystery man on WWE RAW being Edge, nobody knows for sure yet. Regardless, the spooky vignettes have gained a lot of attention from the WWE Universe. Perhaps the person behind the videos will be revealed on the road to SummerSlam.

