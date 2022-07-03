Potential spoiler for cryptic vignette at Money in the Bank apparently featuring multiple references, including Kurt Angle

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 was exciting from beginning to end. However, one thing that intrigued fans the most was the cryptic vignette of a mystery superstar.

The clip featured a male star with a creepy backdrop and music. Additionally, there were several easter eggs, including a pair of wrestling boots, a gold medal, glasses, and a license plate reading "Latino Heat."

Fightful Select provided an update on the cryptic vignette aired during Money in the Bank. According to Fightful, the star behind the clip is Hall of Famer Edge. The visuals were references to some of his biggest foes: crosses representing Christian, the Hardy gloves, glasses of Dudley Boyz, the Gold Medal of Kurt Angle, and the Latino Heat reference for Eddie Guerrero.

Edge has been away from WWE TV since being kicked out of his faction Judgment Day last month by Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. Soon after, WWE announced a storyline injury for Edge. It is to be seen when and how Edge returns.

The cryptic vignette at Money in the Bank led to massive fan speculation

The vignette aired at Money in the Bank intrigued fans. The cryptic nature of the clip led to everyone first believing it could be hinting at the return of Bray Wyatt, who was released from WWE last year.

Another common speculation was Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson, who officially signed with WWE and even appeared at WrestleMania 38. It was due to the Gold Medal shown in the clip.

It'll be interesting to see where WWE plans to go with these vignettes and reveal the identity of the mystery superstar.

