WWE RAW Results: Top champ defeated; Riddle debuts new tag team with former WWE champion - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (July 11th, 2022)

Brock Lesnar kicked off RAW and called Roman Reigns a "Tribal Hog" and said that he would slaughter him like the ones on his farm. Paul Heyman came out and Brock called him a hog as well before Heyman admitted that Lesnar had the advantage going into SummerSlam.

Heyman talked Lesnar up to the crowd before saying that Lesnar would not be able to end Reigns' nearly 700-day title reign. Theory came with his briefcase and said that he was going to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam. Lesnar invited Theory to face him in the ring, but Mr. MITB showed us footage of Lesnar F5ing him off the Elimination Chamber cage.

Theory said that he hadn't forgotten about the incident and we saw The Alpha Academy come out to back him up. Gable and Otis attacked Brock, but the Beast wiped them all out before hitting them with steel steps and a steel chair at ringside. Lesnar hit some suplexes on the trio for good measure before F5ing Otis through the announcers' desk.

WWE RAW Results (July 11th, 2022): Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

Before the match, The Judgment Day asked Dominik to join them and called Rey "washed up," before they showed off footage of their betrayal of Edge. The Mysterios attacked The Judgment Day and sent them out of the ring before we headed for a break.

Balor took control of the match early on and got some big moves before knocking Rey off the ropes and kicking him off the apron. Rey got back in the ring and hit a big dropkick and a Sunset Bomb onto the barricades outside.

Rey struggled to stay up with his injured knee but got a big hurricanrana. Balor took the 619 but managed to dodge the frog splash. Rey went down and Balor followed up with the Coup de Grace before picking up the win.

Result: Finn Balor def. Rey Mysterio

Grade: B

Next on RAW, Becky Lynch was quite mad that she was being overlooked while Carmella got two title shots back-to-back and demanded a championship match at SummerSlam.

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella - RAW Women's Championship match

Belair took control early on and sent Carmella outside before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Carmella got some big moves in and tried for a rollup but the champ got out of it.

Bianca got the standing moonsault but Mella got her knees up. Belair blocked a superkick before trying for the KOD. Carmella managed to reverse it but failed to get the pin.

Carmella reversed a powerbomb as well and sent Belair outside before she was dropped on the apron. Mella rolled out of the way of a top rope move but was sent into the ring post after jabbing Bianca in the eyes.

Becky got involved and ran a distraction as Belair was headed back to the ring, leading Carmella to pick up the win via count-out. After the match, Carmella taunted the champ before she took a KOD.

Result: Carmella def. Bianca Belair via count-out

Grade: B-

The Miz was back with Miz TV and Ciampa was the special guest for tonight. Ciampa said that he was trying to get noticed on RAW and hanging out with the Miz was the best way to get attention.

The Miz berated Logan Paul for refusing to team up with him before AJ Styles came out and made fun of his tiny balls. Styles rushed into the ring before Miz and Ciampa retreated. Ezekiel came out and introduced himself before we headed to the match.

AJ Stylez & Ezekiel vs. Ciampa & The Miz on RAW

Ciampa and Ezekiel kicked off the match and the latter got some big moves early on before The Miz tagged in and was immediately isolated in the opponent's corner. Ciampa was back in and took a big throw before hitting a knee strike on the apron and sending Zeke outside.

Back after a break on RAW, AJ was about to get the pin on Miz but Ciampa broke it up. Zeke sent Ciampa outside and Styles locked in the calf crusher on Miz. Ciampa came back and unloaded on AJ but was disqualified.

Result: AJ Stylez & Ezekiel def. Ciampa & The Miz via DQ

Grade: B-

Backstage on RAW, Riddle wanted to watch Stranger Things with Lashley but Bobby had already watched it.

Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikka A.S.H. and Doudrop on RAW

Nikki and Asuka kicked off the match and ASH got some big moves early on but Asuka took her down and tagged in Alexa. Bliss hit some knee drops but Doudrop rushed in and took her out with a clothesline.

ASH and Doudrop got a senton/neckbreaker combo before Nikki locked in a hold. Asuka was tagged in and got some kicks in on Nikki before knocking Doudrop off the apron with a hip attack. Asuka and Doudrop were caught in a brawl while Alexa got a DDT on ASH in the ring for the win.

Result: Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Nikka ASH and Doudrop

Grade: B-

The Usos and The Street Profits were in the middle of a promo when R-Truth came out and offered to be the guest referee at SummerSlam. The Usos called him a "clown a**" and Truth challenged them to a match.

Omos was out as well and MVP said that the Nigerian Giant wanted to be the guest referee. The trios decided on a match to settle the issue and a brawl broke out. Omos helped take out the Profits and R-Truth before we headed for a break on RAW.

The Usos & Omos vs. The Street Profits & R-Truth on RAW

The match began during the commercials and when we were back, The Usos were beating down on R-Truth in the ring. Omos was tagged in and Truth reversed out of a move before Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins came in with double dropkicks.

Omos was on the apron and tried for a chokeslam but was dropped outside by the Profits. R-Truth tried for the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Omos dragged him out of the ring. Omos came in with a blind tag and took down Dawkins with a double chokeslam for the win.

Result: The Usos & Omos def. The Street Profits & R-Truth

Grade: C

Bobby Lashley & Riddle vs. Theory & Seth Rollins on RAW

Theory and Riddle were in the ring early on and Lashley was tagged in with the babyfaces in control. Lashley got some big moves in before Rollins was tagged in and managed to send Lashley over the ropes.

Seth tried for a dive through the ropes but Lashley caught him and sent him into the ring post before Dolph Ziggler made his return and we headed for a break on RAW. Back to the match, Rollins caught Riddle with a sleeper hold before the latter broke out and hit a Pele kick.

Theory tagged back in but was locked in the bro-mission. Riddle broke the hold and tags were made before Lashley got a neckbreaker on Rollins. Seth was hit with a massive powerslam but Theory broke up the pin.

Riddle got a powerslam of his own and was headed for the RKO before Lashley sent Rollins through the barricades with a massive spear. Theory dodged the RKO in the ring and tried to roll Riddle up but Ziggler broke up the pin. Riddle got the RKO and picked up the win!

Result: Bobby Lashley & Riddle def. Theory & Seth Rollins

After the match, Dolph Ziggler got in the ring and hit a superkick on Theory, finishing him off as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got the return of Brock Lesnar on RAW while Riddle and Bobby Lashley teamed up in the main event.

