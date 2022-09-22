“Our doors are open” - WWE Superstar extends offer to Bad Bunny to join a popular faction

WWE star Damian Priest offered Bad Bunny a spot in The Judgment Day. Puerto Rican rapper has previously teamed up with Priest for a match at WrestleMania 37.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, the duo defeated The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny was highly impressive throughout the contest and even competed at this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Priest stated that the doors are always open for Bunny and he is allowed to join their faction anytime he wants.

"You know, think we mentioned it before. Our doors are open, if you're willing to want to make a change for yourself... obviously, he is extremely successful, one of the most popular humans on the planet. But you could always be more, you could always strive for more and that's what The Judgment Day is. If Bad Bunny wants a spot, our doors are open for him," said Priest. [From 52:08 to 52:41]

WWE star Finn Balor also offered AJ Styles a spot in The Judgment Day

During the same conversation on WWE's The Bump, Finn Balor offered AJ Styles a spot in The Judgment Day.

Balor and Styles came face-to-face on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, as the company teased the possibility of a match between them down the road.

However, Balor has admitted that he would rather want The Phenomenal One on his side. He said:

"I certainly hope so. Me and AJ have no beef, we've been friends a very long time. He's had my back a long time, I've had his back a long time. I don't see why anything should change."

At Clash at the Castle, Judgment Day added Dominik Mysterio to their ranks as he betrayed his father Rey Mysterio and Hall of Famer, Edge. The faction formerly led by The Rated-R Superstar currently consists of four members and is aiming to add a fifth.

