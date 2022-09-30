Potential date revealed for the unveiling of the "White Rabbit" in WWE - Reports

For fans eagerly awaiting the reveal of who is behind WWE's White Rabbit vignettes, your wait might be over sooner rather than later. The latest reports suggest that the identity of the individual behind the mysterious QR codes may be made clear at an upcoming Premium Live Event, Extreme Rules.

Over the last several weeks, fans have been teased with "The White Rabbit," with theories on who the perpetrator(s) could be flooding the internet. With names like Karrion Kross, Edge, and former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt have been tossed around.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select, the report states that sources claim the upcoming PLE Extreme Rules, set to take place on October 8th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is where the reveal will take place.

According to the outlet, they could not confirm whether or not this meant that the "White Rabbit" would appear physically or not.

The report also noted that those backstage are especially pleased with how fans have received the QR code aspect of the White Rabbit sensation. It also mentioned that the company's creative team is "largely hands off" when it comes to the White Rabbit project.

The White Rabbit saga began when WWE started playing Jefferson Airplane's hit "White Rabbit" randomly during commercial breaks and during live events. Quickly, fans began reporting the phenomenon on social media, which inevitably led to people asking what it all meant.

Soon after, QR codes began appearing in backstage segments of RAW and SmackDown, leading fans down literal and metaphorical rabbit holes.

The company has only recently begun acknowledging the teases on air, with a recent edition of WWE's social media-based show The Bump referencing it:

“I thought I had a handle on this, did any of you have a handle on who this is? Is it a ‘who’? Is it a ‘what’?, is it a group? I have watched the shows just like everyone else has over the last couple of months and a lot of names we haven’t seen in quite a while have popped back on Monday Night Raw, or on SmackDown, or NXT.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Leading theories on who the White Rabbit in WWE could be

As noted previously, multiple former and current WWE Superstars have been speculated to be behind the White Rabbit vignettes. However, far and away, the biggest suspect of all is former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt.

Fans have dived deep into the mysterious clues, with many pointing out that the White Rabbit's word choice and style are eerily similar to Wyatt. Many also noted that one of the most recent clues ended with a zip code that connected to Wyatt.

On the same night as that clue was dropped, a recorded company, “White Rabbit Records,” posted a YouTube video entitled: 04062, which is the ZIP code for a city named Windham. Windham is Bray Wyatt's real-life first name.

