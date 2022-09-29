Examining 5 biggest clues WWE has dropped in the White Rabbit mystery

WWE has done an amazing job of luring wrestling fans in on this wild “White Rabbit” chase. Each week since the September 16th edition of Monday Night RAW, we have seen QR codes placed randomly throughout the show.

When scanned by viewers, you are taken on a journey to play a game, watch a video, or read what the next clue is in the White Rabbit saga.

This has led to many theories on who or what is behind the white rabbit messages. Today, we examine the clues behind the mystery, as we look at the five biggest clues WWE has dropped in the White Rabbit mystery

#5. “Come With Me” is a direct line from Wyatt's first promo

-_• Cal 🎄 @ShinyCalKicks The Bray Wyatt promo where he said “Come with me” is the same promo where he admitted to killing his father. Patricide is one of the words which come up on the latest QR Code. Patricide meaning to kill your own father. The Bray Wyatt promo where he said “Come with me” is the same promo where he admitted to killing his father. Patricide is one of the words which come up on the latest QR Code. Patricide meaning to kill your own father. https://t.co/dMtYRvaK4F

In the most recent tease, when the QR code is scanned, the user is taken to the TikTok website by a user named: “Comewithme”. At first glance, the profile icon is the White Rabbit symbol with a single video.

When you play back the video, we see clips of various superstars from the past giving us the message: “Who killed the world? You did!” We also saw a set of coordinates in the video description, but more on that in a little bit.

If you examine the words, “Come with Me”, you will find those exact words were spoken by former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt during his first ever promo for Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), dating back to 2012.

In Bray Wyatt's debut promo, he spoke about different characters and how the world had thrown him away like he was garbage. He went on to talk about how he would take pleasure in being his first opponent, just like his father, urging the viewers to “Come with Me”.

#4. Who killed the world? You did! - The White Rabbit mystery begins

-RYUK- @sacredgames_ Micheal Cole is part of so many legendary backstage interviews.



:Who killed the world?

-You did

Micheal Cole is part of so many legendary backstage interviews. :Who killed the world?-You didhttps://t.co/2H10Phn9yo

Let’s go back to where the mysterious clues began. The first clue had us playing a game of “Hangman”, which is a bit of an easter egg since fans could draw reference to “Hangman” Adam Page from AEW.

Moving on, when you played the game, the following message was spelled out: “Who killed the world? You did!”.

Additionally, the white rabbit jumped on other letters that spelled out the word: “DEMON”. This could mean “The Demon King” Finn Balor, or even Kane, which would be a big stretch of the imagination.

The “Demon” lettering is a reference to Bray’s alter ego, “The Fiend”, who is a demon with supernatural powers, etc.

#3. The zip code was a lead to Wyatt's past

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I have a lot of people reaching out about the 40701 in the White Rabbit video.



That's the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky, a town WWE runs sometimes out here.



The Fiend defended the Universal Title there against the Miz in January 2020. I know of no other connection there I have a lot of people reaching out about the 40701 in the White Rabbit video.That's the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky, a town WWE runs sometimes out here. The Fiend defended the Universal Title there against the Miz in January 2020. I know of no other connection there

The zip code at the end of the video showed the numbers, “40701”. After performing a Google search on the numbers, you will find the location being led back to Corbin, Kentucky. At first glance, you think of Happy Corbin based on the name, but that is likely just a play on the wording.

But a record company in Corbin, KY called “White Rabbit Records” posted a video on their Youtube Channel titled: 04062, which is the ZIP code for a city named: Windham.

The last meaning behind the zip code ties into Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) defeating The Miz in January 2020 for the WWE Universal Championship.

#2. The coordinates may help solve the mystery

NWO Fiend @NWOFiend



This is been too good and cryptic of a build up to not be Bray but it is interesting that the zip code 40701 is for Corbin, Kentucky To go with that QR Code video the coordinates of that number on the bottom of the video 44.244273,7.769737 leads to this. #WWERaw This is been too good and cryptic of a build up to not be Bray but it is interesting that the zip code 40701 is for Corbin, Kentucky To go with that QR Code video the coordinates of that number on the bottom of the video 44.244273,7.769737 leads to this. #WWERaw This is been too good and cryptic of a build up to not be Bray but it is interesting that the zip code 40701 is for Corbin, Kentucky https://t.co/h0M935FLxH

The coordinates left in the caption of the video were: “44.244273, 7.769737” led to this past Monday’s edition of RAW. Another code was released. When scanned, we saw a bunch of HTML coding with the message left: "No man is ever truly good/No man is ever truly evil."

The message is lyrics taken from the former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (Malakai Black) theme song.

This sparked speculation that Aleister could be returning alongside Bray Wyatt, but those thoughts were immediately shot down by Black himself during an Instagram Live as he confirmed that he was staying with AEW and that was taking time off from the promotion.

#1. The font style could be the answer we’ve been searching for all along

TheRingsideRoster.com @RingsideRoster



Get ready for tonight because the hype is real!



#WWE #SmackDown #BrayWyatt The lettering on the new White Rabbit shirt is identical to Bray Wyatt’s Fiend shirts.Get ready for tonight because the hype is real! The lettering on the new White Rabbit shirt is identical to Bray Wyatt’s Fiend shirts.Get ready for tonight because the hype is real!#WWE #SmackDown #BrayWyatt https://t.co/GdMFhrBNlN

Going back to our first clue, one factor that some fans may have overlooked is the font style of the message: “Who killed the world? You did!”. The message shares the same font style as one of Bray Wyatt’s t-shirts.

The font has also been used in other merchandize also connected to his character over the last several years prior to his release.

Bray Wyatt has also been training hard lately, which is a clear indication that he is ready to make his comeback to the wrestling business very soon, as shown below:

The next set of clues is expected for this Friday night’s edition of SmackDown.

