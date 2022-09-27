What happened at the last WWE show in Corbin, Kentucky? (Zip code 40701 from the White Rabbit tease)

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW shared another White Rabbit tease. After scanning the QR code and analyzing the clues, it was directed to Corbin, Kentucky. Although nothing suspicious happened the last time they were at the location, that can't be said during an event in 2020.

The September 26 episode of Monday Night RAW featured a singles match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. Amid the action, Dominik appeared and distracted his father. However, what was more notable was the QR code that flashed to reveal another tease of the White Rabbit.

The code led to a white rabbit video with the coordinates leading to Corbin, Kentucky, a town where WWE would usually host live events. The last time the promotion was there was on January 22, 2022, at The Corbin Arena.

The event featured matches between AJ Styles/Austin Theory, Otis/Riddle, Bobby Lashley/Kofi Kingston, and Omos/Reggie. Former United States Champion Damian Priest retained the title against Dolph Ziggler. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte defeated Naomi. Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained the title from Bianca Belair. In the main event, The Bloodline defeated Seth Rollins, Big E, and Kevin Owens.

Although the latest event had no connection, the event, held in January 2020 had something to offer. Bray Wyatt has heavily speculated that the the identity behind the codes is. With this in mind, it should be noted that two years ago, The Fiend successfully defended the Universal title against The Miz in Corbin, Kentucky.

Drunk Big AL @DrunkBigAL18 The QR Code on #WWERaw for “White Rabbit” shown during the Rollins + Rey match is this The QR Code on #WWERaw for “White Rabbit” shown during the Rollins + Rey match is this https://t.co/6Ul08U3Aaq

The place also has hotels owned by Wyndham Corbin, similar to Wyatt's first real name, Windham Lawrence Rotunda. Besides the hotel, there's also a record store named White Rabbit Records.

The latest White Rabbit code also hinted at a former WWE Superstar

Although many names were theorized for the identity of the character, Wyatt was the most popular. Still, another released superstar was recently speculated after the recent code.

When checked, the HTML of the QR revealed the opening lyrics of Malakai Black's (FKA Aleister Black) WWE theme song. The lyrics read, "No man is ever truly good/No man is ever truly evil."

Interestingly, fans expressed that this may possibly lead to Bray being the mastermind and will return together alongside the AEW star. However, Black shared that he only asked for time off from his current promotion and will return to All Elite Wrestling soon.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.



When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK’S THEME!!! whiten't @blcksitoRM en el código fuente del qr del white rabbit. en el código fuente del qr del white rabbit. https://t.co/sQkcLMT1fI WHOAHHH!While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK’S THEME!!! twitter.com/blcksitorm/sta… WHOAHHH! While searching for the QR code on here, because I was having trouble on my TV, I saw someone pointing to the source code of the website for some reason.When you look at it, however, the code has the opening lyrics to ALEISTER BLACK’S THEME!!! twitter.com/blcksitorm/sta…

Who do you think is behind the White Rabbit codes? Leave your picks below!

