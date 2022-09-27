4 Things we learned about 'The White Rabbit' this week on WWE RAW

The clue from WWE SmackDown was correct and led to another QR Code for 'The White Rabbit' being presented this week on RAW.

The QR Code led to a Tik Tok-style video that saw several historic WWE clips pasted together to say, "Who Killed The World? You Did. Feed Your Head." The ending of the video was interesting since several numbers and coordinates were shared, which could be a clue to the overall story of 'The White Rabbit.'

The following list looks at just four things we learned from RAW's clue.

#4. The first real link to Dexter Lumis?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I have a lot of people reaching out about the 40701 in the White Rabbit video.



That's the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky, a town WWE runs sometimes out here.



The Fiend defended the Universal Title there against the Miz in January 2020. I know of no other connection there I have a lot of people reaching out about the 40701 in the White Rabbit video.That's the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky, a town WWE runs sometimes out here. The Fiend defended the Universal Title there against the Miz in January 2020. I know of no other connection there

The end of the video that was attached to The QR Code revealed the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky. This code has led to many theories, one of them coming from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, who tweeted to note that The Fiend defended the Universal Championship against The Miz in the state in January 2020.

There have been rumors that Dexter Lumis could be connected to The White Rabbit, and his recent behavior towards The Miz could be due to him being forced to act on behalf of someone else.

#3. Another hint that it's Bray Wyatt?

The coordinates that were part of the final shot of the video have led to many disturbing images, some of them a pink bunny teddy, whilst others have zoomed in on the images and appear to have found another clue that it's Bray Wyatt behind 'The White Rabbit.'

The images, as seen above, appear to be showing The Fireflies that Wyatt made famous throughout his initial WWE run, which has continued since his release. Every time the song White Rabbit plays at WWE live events, the crowd mimics The Fireflies, and it appears that this could be an essential clue.

#2. What does the pink bunny mean?

NWO Fiend @NWOFiend



This is been too good and cryptic of a build up to not be Bray but it is interesting that the zip code 40701 is for Corbin, Kentucky To go with that QR Code video the coordinates of that number on the bottom of the video 44.244273,7.769737 leads to this. #WWERaw This is been too good and cryptic of a build up to not be Bray but it is interesting that the zip code 40701 is for Corbin, Kentucky To go with that QR Code video the coordinates of that number on the bottom of the video 44.244273,7.769737 leads to this. #WWERaw This is been too good and cryptic of a build up to not be Bray but it is interesting that the zip code 40701 is for Corbin, Kentucky https://t.co/h0M935FLxH

One thing that has many fans stumped following RAW is the location of the coordinates that were shared. Many fans have shared the above image, which shows a huge pink bunny in Italy.

While many of the other clues appear to point to something in the future, it's unknown what this clue represents. Some have gone to extensive lengths to ensure that this is one of the main clues that have been used on this week's show.

#1. Is WWE Superstar Happy Corbin connected to The White Rabbit?

Wrestle Reports 🤼 @_WrestleReports



The caption for the video features coordinates for the Giant Pink Bunny in Italy. The video also features the numbers “40701” — which is the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky.



The latest QR code surrounding the “White Rabbit” mystery was revealed on tonight’s #WWERaw The caption for the video features coordinates for the Giant Pink Bunny in Italy. The video also features the numbers “40701” — which is the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky. The latest QR code surrounding the “White Rabbit” mystery was revealed on tonight’s #WWERaw. The caption for the video features coordinates for the Giant Pink Bunny in Italy. The video also features the numbers “40701” — which is the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky. 🐇 https://t.co/kUa6mxRO1C

The biggest clue from the tease on RAW was the zip code that led to Corbin, Kentucky. The location doesn't have any upcoming events for WWE, but it could be a clue that the next QR Code will be dropped during a Happy Corbin segment on SmackDown.

This could also be a much bigger clue since Bray Wyatt's final match before he became The Fiend was against Corbin and the last man to pin Roman Reigns was Corbin. This means that there are a number of angles for WWE to choose from here.

Did you pick up on any more clues? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far